The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) Announces Co-Chairs for 10th Annual Summit

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) is proud to announce the highly esteemed Co-Chairs for the upcoming 10th Annual AVBCC Summit. As in years past, the Co-Chairs are a hand-selected powerhouse of leaders in the cancer care ecosystem.

The Co-Chairs are intimately involved with the selection of more than 150 faculty members, and the planning of each of the over 30 sessions comprising this year's Summit. Together, these Co-Chairs have created an agenda that promises to include fast-paced, intensive sessions guided by speakers, panelists, and subject matter experts engulfed in the cancer care ecosystem.

2020 10th Annual Co-Chairs are as follows:

Lauren Barnes, MHS, Senior Vice President, Market Access, Blueprint Medicines

Barry Fortner, PhD, President, Specialty Physician Services, AmerisourceBergen

Patricia Goldsmith, CEO, CancerCare

James Hamrick, MD, MPH, Senior Medical Director, Clinical Oncology, Flatiron Health

Deborah Kamin, RN, PhD, Vice President, Policy and Advocacy, American Society of Clinical Oncology

Michael Kolodziej, MD, Senior Advisor, ADVI Health

Jonathan Levitt, Esq, Founding Partner, Frier Levitt

J. Leonard Lichtenfeld, MD, MACP, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, American Cancer Society

Doug Long, VP, Industry Relations, IQVIA

William McGivney, PhD, Managing Principal, McGivney Global Advisors

Ann Mond Johnson, CEO, ATA

Pamela Pelizzari, MPH, Principal and Healthcare Consultant, Milliman

Steven Peskin, MD, MBA, FACP, Executive Medical Director, Population Health and Transformation, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield

Chevon Rariy, MD, National Director, Telehealth, Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Michael Reff, RPh, MBA, Founder & Executive Director, National Community Oncology Dispensing Association, Inc.

Charles Saunders, MD, CEO, Integra Connect

Lillie Shockney, RN, BS, MAS, HON-ONN-CG, Founder, Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators

Jayson Slotnik, JD, MPH, Managing Partner, Health Policy Strategies

Art Taft, MBA, Managing Director, Medworks

Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, Managing Partner, Upstream Partners; Founder, AVBCC

Starting October 13, AVBCC will present a 10-week Summit with approximately 30 WEBside chats. Each session will run for approximately 90 minutes on alternating Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and/or Fridays. Each session will be delivered at 8:00 am ET and rebroadcast at 4:30 pm PT. These sessions will feature top influencers, future trends, balanced opinions, as well as real-time, real-world information and unfiltered discussions.

Registration is now open for this Summit with limited space available. The cost to participate in the 10th Annual Summit is $599 per person and includes all WEBside chats and the archived sessions for up to 1 year. The live sessions and replays are powered by LynxCast. For more information, to register, or to check out the most up-to-date agenda, please visit www.valuebasedcancer.com/avbcc/2020-summit.

About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)

AVBCC is the fastest growing national specialty organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with cancer and their quality of life by discussing, considering, and evaluating the value equation as it relates to new and existing cancer therapies. This organization, which currently consists of more than 1500 members, was established to provide a network for payers and oncology healthcare professionals to interact and network to promote optimal care for patients and their families.

About Value-Based Cancer Care

Value-Based Cancer Care provides a forum for payers, providers, and the entire oncology team to consider the cost–value issues particular to cancer treatments. This unique focus is achieved through news coverage from major hematology/oncology meetings and the cancer literature. It is supplemented with commentaries and perspectives from those involved in evaluating therapies, treating patients, and paying for care. Value-Based Cancer Care is a publication of Engage Healthcare Communications, LLC, a division of The Lynx Group. For more information on this publication, visit valuebasedcancer.com.

About The Lynx Group (www.thelynxgroup.com)

The Lynx Group is a global strategic medical communications and education company. Through our unique business model, we strive to provide pivotal and contemporary information and education for all stakeholders in healthcare. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience in global medical education within industry, nonprofit, public health, agencies, and publications, we have expertise and relationships with Patient, Physician, Payer, Nurse, Pharmacist, Navigator, Practice Manager, Financial Counselor, and Coding specialists. The Lynx Group has broad and deep experience in crafting custom solutions for life science companies and is the official association management and marketing company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), the Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Summit, and sponsor of 40 Under 40 in Cancer: Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders.

CONTACT: Gwen Coverdale, 267-884-6328

[email protected]

SOURCE The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care

Related Links

http://www.valuebasedcancer.com/

