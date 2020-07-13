The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care Launches Part Two of Webinar Series: COVID-19 Impact on the Cancer Care Delivery Ecosystem

CRANBURY, N.J., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by the success of its live webcast over the past 3 months, the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) is launching the second part of its free webinar series titled "COVID-19 Impact on the Cancer Care Delivery Ecosystem: Recovery, The Road Ahead." The first segment, "Chemo Clinical Studies: COVID-19 Recovery, The Road Ahead," debuts Tuesday, July 14, at 8:00 am (EDT) and will be rebroadcast at 7:00 pm (EDT). Maurie Markman, MD, President, Medicine & Science, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, will serve as moderator. Speakers include Mark Sloan, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine; Kevin O'Hayer, MD, PhD, Senior Director, Immuno-Oncology, Incyte Corporation; David DeRemer, PharmD, BCOP, FCCP, FHOPA, Clinical Associate Professor, University of Florida College Pharmacy; Michael Joyner, MD, Professor, Mayo Clinic; and Parag Shah, President, Practice Solutions, Integra Connect. Advance registration is suggested.

"Our cancer care ecosystem was completely unprepared for COVID-19 and we had no playbook. We quickly learned our lessons; therefore, we are going to launch a second series in order to share our knowledge," said Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, Founder of AVBCC and Editor-in-Chief of Value-Based Cancer Care. "So, for round 2 we are better, responsive and prepared. Consistent with the AVBCC mission, sharing knowledge is particularly important. Therefore, we will continue to share the newest information from the front lines, the lessons learned, solutions found, and help us all move to the future."

Each webinar will be guided by faculty speakers, panelists, and other subject matter experts in their respective fields. All discussions will focus on the COVID-19 impact on cancer care and the road to recovery. Topics will include:

IVIG and Home Infusion in Post – COVID-19 World

Vaccines

Oncology Pharmacy Update

Patient Advocacy Update

Pharmacy Benefit Reform Needed for Cancer Care

Update from Managed Care Payers

Comprehensive Cancer Care Centers and Integrated Delivery Systems Update

Update from Community Cancer Care Providers

Update on Economic Observations

Chemo and Home Infusion

Update on Research and Investigational Studies

Update from Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Update from Employers

Washington and Public Policy Update

Telehealth Update

Update on Wholesale Supply Channels

Revenue Cycle Management Update

Oncology Nursing and Cancer Care Update

Please note that topics are subject to change. More information on the "COVID-19 Impact on the Cancer Care Delivery Ecosystem" series and an up-to-date schedule of webinar topics can be found here.

About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)

AVBCC is the fastest growing national specialty organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with cancer and their quality of life by discussing, considering, and evaluating the value equation as it relates to new and existing cancer therapies. This organization, which currently consists of more than 1500 members, was established to provide a network for payers and oncology healthcare professionals to interact and network to promote optimal care for patients and their families.

About Value-Based Cancer Care

Value-Based Cancer Care provides a forum for payers, providers, and the entire oncology team to consider the cost–value issues particular to cancer treatments. This unique focus is achieved through news coverage from major hematology/oncology meetings and the cancer literature. It is supplemented with commentaries and perspectives from those involved in evaluating therapies, treating patients, and paying for care. Value-Based Cancer Care is a publication of Engage Healthcare Communications, LLC, a division of The Lynx Group. For more information on this publication, visit valuebasedcancer.com.

About The Lynx Group (www.thelynxgroup.com)

The Lynx Group is a global strategic medical communications and education company. Through our unique business model, we strive to provide pivotal and contemporary information and education for all stakeholders in healthcare. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience in global medical education within industry, nonprofit, public health, agencies, and publications, we have expertise and relationships with Patient, Physician, Payer, Nurse, Pharmacist, Navigator, Practice Manager, Financial Counselor, and Coding specialists. The Lynx Group has broad and deep experience in crafting custom solutions for life science companies and is the official association management and marketing company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), the Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Summit, and sponsor of 40 Under 40 in Cancer: Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders.

