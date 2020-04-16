The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care Launches Webinar Series: COVID-19 Impact on the Cancer Care Delivery Ecosystem

CRANBURY, N.J., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by the success of its live webcast earlier this month, the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) is launching a free webinar series titled "COVID-19 Impact on the Cancer Care Delivery Ecosystem." The first segment, "Revenue Cycle Management," debuts Friday, April 17, 2020, at 8:00 am (EDT) and will be rebroadcast at 7:00 pm (EDT). Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, Founder of AVBCC and Editor-in-Chief of Value-Based Cancer Care, will serve as moderator. Speakers include Brian Gockerman, MBA, Managing Director, Unlimited Systems, and Parag Shah, President, Practice Solutions, Integra Connect. Advance registration is required.

"In keeping with the mission of AVBCC to support and foster collaborative dialogue between all stakeholders in the cancer care ecosystem, this series will allow each stakeholder group to present a deeper dive into the impact of COVID-19 and the road to recovery," says Burt Zweigenhaft. "Our goal with this effort is to empower stakeholders in the oncology professions with the insight needed to implement positive change and to help improve and transform cancer care for better patient outcomes."

Each webinar will be guided by faculty speakers, panelists, and other subject matter experts in their respective fields. All discussions will focus on the COVID-19 impact on cancer care and the road to recovery. Topics will include:

Managed Care Payers

Wholesale Supply Channels

Patient Advocacy

Comprehensive Cancer Care Centers and Integrated Delivery Systems

Community Cancer Care Providers

Community Cancer Centers and Private Practice

Employers

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Oncology Pharmacy

Telehealth

Oncology Nursing and Cancer Care

Washington And Public Policy

Road Map to New Normal

Economic Observations on Cancer Care Ecosystem

Please note that topics are subject to change. More information on the "COVID-19 Impact on the Cancer Care Delivery Ecosystem" series and an up-to-date schedule of webinar topics can be found here.

