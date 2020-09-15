The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) Announces Official Dates for the "Spirit of the Heart" Virtual Awards Gala & Fundraising Event!

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) is excited to bring its 11th Annual "Spirit of the Heart" Awards Gala and Fundraiser "to your home" on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 7:00 pm EST for the first time as a virtual event! The Association's highest priority is keeping participants, supporters and the community safe and healthy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. Transitioning this signature program to a virtual format helps ensure safety, while raising critically needed funds to advance ABC's mission and comprehensive programs of education, research, and advocacy.

The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) is excited to bring its 11th Annual “Spirit of the Heart” Awards Gala & Fundraiser “to your home” on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 7:00 pm EST for the first time as a virtual event! Our Mistress of Ceremonies, Sunny Hostin from “The View” (ABC talk show) will celebrate this fun-filled, inspirational evening with you, along with the Legendary Award Winning Actor, Lou Gossett Jr., and a musical performance by Actress & Musical Artist, Vanessa Williams.

This annual event also celebrates individual and organizational accomplishments that align with ABC's mission to advance health equity and eliminate cardiovascular disparities in African Americans and other vulnerable subgroups. In recognition of the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery efforts, the ABC will pay tribute to the faces of health care workers on the front lines. As part of its longstanding commitment to building a diverse talent pipeline, the ABC will spotlight the 2020 graduates, young investigators and recipients of scholarships for medical students and COVID-19 innovation awards. The future is bright, so join us to experience the healing power of lifting others up and investing in individuals, families, and communities served by these professionals.

ABC CEO Cassandra McCullough states: "We appreciate your generosity and look forward to welcoming all attendees to our 2020 awards program and fundraiser. It is more vital than ever that communities unite to end COVID-19, vanquish heart disease and stroke and advocate for policies that address health and social inequalities, and the basic principles of social justice."

Tickets are now available at www.abcardioevents.org. For more information, contact MGPG Events, Inc. by email at [email protected] or by phone at (312) 454-6100.

About the Association of Black Cardiologists

Founded in 1974, the ABC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating disparities related to cardiovascular disease and achieving health equity such that all people can live long healthy lives. Membership is open to all interested in the care of people with or at risk for cardiovascular disease, including health professionals, lay members of the community (Com­munity Health Advocates), corporate and institutional members. Today, the ABC's public and private partnerships continue to increase our impact in communities across the nation. The Association is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians

