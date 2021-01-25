The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists announces Kellie Rodriguez as 2021 president

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellie Rodriguez, RN, MSN, MBA, CDCES, was officially recognized today at the meeting of the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) board of directors as the 2021 president. Rodriguez brings 23 years of experience in diabetes care and education, with a background in hospital and community-based care both in the U.S. and in her native country of Australia.

"From my first position in diabetes care working in one of the poorest, most culturally rich neighborhoods in Melbourne, Australia, to my current role driving care delivery for thousands in a large county health system in Texas, I am a passionate advocate for the evidence-based value our members bring to any setting," said Rodriguez. "The cost of care is increasing, with growing pressure to optimize access. The need for alternative models of diabetes care delivery is clearly evident. Now is the time to demonstrate and articulate what diabetes care and education specialists bring to any care setting, from the community, to primary care clinics and hospital-based programs."

Rodriguez brings a personal connection to diabetes that has served as a driving force throughout her career. Her stepfather was her introduction to the condition and source of inspiration, living with type 1 diabetes for almost 60 years.

Areas of emphasis in 2021 will include building the value proposition for diabetes care and education through new partnerships, membership outreach and research. Additional projects will focus on continued expansion of the reach, diversity and inclusion of membership and broader colleagues working in diabetes care, education and research.

Rodriguez currently serves as the Director of the Global Diabetes Program at Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas, Texas. In this role, she helps to develop and operationalize care delivery models and services to improve diabetes care and education across the system and optimize health outcomes for more than 35,000 active patients, as well as broader Dallas County residents.

About the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

ADCES is an interdisciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management and support. With multidisciplinary professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists and others, ADCES has a vast network of practitioners working to optimize care and reduce complications. ADCES offers an integrated care model that lowers the cost of care, improves experiences and helps its members lead so better outcomes follow. Learn more at DiabetesEducator.org, or visit us on Facebook or LinkedIn (Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists), Twitter (@ADCESdiabetes) and Instagram (@ADCESdiabetes).

