The Athlete's Foot and Team Roc Provided Over 254,000 Meals to Communities in Need

Store Locations in Chicago, Raleigh/Durham, New Orleans, and Atlanta Hosted Hometown Talent Events to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), and Team Roc, Roc Nation's philanthropic and social justice division, joined forces to support and raise awareness about food insecurity during the Thanksgiving Holiday Season. Throughout the month of November, donors, family and community members visited select TAF stores in Chicago, Raleigh-Durham, New Orleans, and Atlanta to drop-off donations and to meet hometown talent Ambré , Skyy Clark , Dain Dainja , Dixson , and Reuben Vincent .

The Athlete's Foot and Team Roc kicked off the campaign by providing 200,000 meals* to support Feeding America®. By the last event, an additional 54,000 meals were donated to local food banks.

For more information about Feeding America and how you can help, go to www.feedingamerica.org . *$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Team Roc:

Team Roc, Roc Nation's philanthropic and social justice division, maintains an unwavering commitment to activism and humanitarianism. We work to advance the fight for justice, social good, and meaningful impact, and we collaborate with partners across all industries to effect positive change in communities most harmed by inequity and systemic racism around the world.

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland, and in Atlanta, GA, in the United States.

