The Athlete's Foot Announces Joe Delphry's Seven Store Franchise Transition After 23 Years with Iconic Sneaker Chain

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) announced that Joe Delphry, a TAF franchise owner since 1999, will be transitioning his seven stores to The Dahir Group. The two entrepreneurs have been friends for years and TAF is thrilled that the legacy of Joe's stores will continue to grow and thrive under Dahir's direction. Dahir will be taking over the reins of the Atlanta, Georgia (Atlantic Station), Charleston, SC, Winston-Salem, NC, Portsmouth, Newport News, and Suffolk Virginia stores as of July 1, 2022, bringing their store count to 20 locations.

Matthew LaFone, President, and GM of Americas (TAF) states "We thank Joe Delphy for letting TAF be a part of his life and his family for 23 years. We wish him all the best in his next endeavor and look forward to working with Shady Dahir on his new locations."

Delphy states of his 23 years with the iconic sneaker chain, "I loved my time with TAF, there was no greater feeling than to own my own business and make my own decisions, which TAF allowed me to do. I got to work alongside my close friends at TAF headquarters and my fellow franchisees." Joe finishes. "There is a lot of talent in that group of people, and under the leadership of Matthew LaFone, they will achieve great things."

Delphy continues "I thank TAF for allowing me the opportunity to design my own life, in which I raised my family and was able to provide them with a certain lifestyle that would not have been possible otherwise. Being a franchise owner gave me the freedom to never miss a soccer game, a school play, or a family vacation. I am looking forward to the next step in my professional journey and am thrilled Shady Dahir is expanding his TAF footprint."

The Dahir Group's Shady Dahir states, "When we learned Joe Delphry wanted to transition his TAF stores, it only made sense to acquire his doors. Joe was a mentor to me when we joined the TAF group. A lot of our success was supported by veteran franchisees, Joe specifically. Geographically and operationally our stores are similar. We assured Joe that his TAF family would be given the opportunity to continue with us and that meant a lot to him. Dahir continues "We are excited about our store count growth and more importantly, the opportunity to make an impact in those communities. The Dahir Family will build on the legacy that Joe Delphry started in each of those neighborhoods. Joe was an instrumental part of TAF over the years and we look forward to leading the brand to new heights in the future!

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland and in Atlanta, GA in the United States.

