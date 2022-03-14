The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Names Sluss+Padgett a Winner of the Atlanta Top Workplaces 2022 Award

NORCROSS, Ga., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLUSS+PADGETT has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



Sluss+Padgett is honored to receive this award

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"Our employees have spoken, and we are tremendously proud of the culture we've created and grateful that they share our sentiments. Our purpose is to create a comfortable environment to enrich lives. Our goal is to make an impact in the lives of employees, families, clients, and communities through each experience we create and every life we enrich. This recognition acknowledges the continuing hard work and support of our employees." - Eric Sluss, CEO, & Jimmy Padgett, President

About Sluss+Padgett

With over three decades of experience, Sluss + Padgett is an industry leader in constructing and maintaining high-quality commercial mechanical, plumbing, and control systems for projects of all sizes in varied market sectors. The organization partners with clients to deliver turnkey services from engineering, construction & operations to service and maintenance. They are dedicated to exceptional quality, and it begins with culture. Sluss + Padgett is proud of a team that leads through a servant mindset. The company's focus is to improve the lives of customers, employees, and community while providing unparalleled value. Sluss + Padgett delivers a comfortable working relationship and everyone they encounter can See The Difference.

Contact:

Cherie Szabo | Marketing & Communications Specialist

[email protected] | 404.790.3092

www.slusspadgett.com

SOURCE Sluss+Padgett