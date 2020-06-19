The Atlas Group Names Jim McMullen as CEO

WICHITA, Kan., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlas Group ("Atlas" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of complex assemblies for commercial, business and defense aerospace customers worldwide, announced today that Jim McMullen, formerly Chief Operating Officer of Atlas, has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. McMullen succeeds Rick Wolf who is retiring after more than 20 years with the Company. Mr. Wolf will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors, and Mr. McMullen and Keith Kranzow, President and Chief Financial Officer of Atlas, will also join the Company's Board of Directors. Atlas is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners L.P. ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation and Specialty Industrial markets.

Mr. McMullen, who joined Atlas in 2016, has more than 25 years of experience leading complex manufacturing operations throughout the aerospace supply chain. Prior to Atlas, he served as general manager for Joined Alloys and for two Precision Castparts Corp. ("PCC") sites, Cherry Aerospace and SPS Technologies. Prior to PCC, Mr. McMullen served in multiple leadership roles at Honeywell within the functions of operations, quality, engineering, supply chain, and Health, Safety, Environmental & Remediation (HSE&R). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Northern Arizona University and is a certified Six Sigma blackbelt and a Lean Expert.

"Jim is a talented leader who has been instrumental in developing Atlas into the industry leader it is today," said Mr. Wolf. "His deep aerospace experience, operational excellence and relentless focus on continuous improvement are critical to successfully addressing both the opportunities and challenges in our marketplace, and I know that Atlas is in good hands under his leadership."

"Atlas is a very unique, vertically integrated manufacturer of complex, flight critical aerospace assemblies, and I am pleased to lead the Company at this important juncture of its development," said Mr. McMullen. "I look forward to ensuring that Atlas continues delivering the compelling mix of quality, value and on-time delivery that's expected from our growing list of aerospace OEM customers."

"We have worked closely with Jim over the past few years, and we are excited to have an executive of his caliber in the CEO role," said Jon Nemo, Senior Partner at AEI and Chairman of the Atlas Board of Directors. "Atlas's strong senior management team has worked together to establish its unique market position, and I am confident that the Company will continue to successfully move forward under Jim's leadership. We also thank Rick for his many years of service and we look forward to his continued contributions as a member of the Atlas Board of Directors."

About The Atlas Group

The Atlas Group is a global provider of complex aerospace products and services for commercial, business and defense customers. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, and with additional facilities in Phoenix, Arizona, Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Chihuahua, Mexico, and Penang, Malaysia, Atlas specializes in providing customers with a single source for a diverse array of complex assemblies. From design and engineering to supply chain to special processes and testing, the Company meets industry challenges and deadlines with the expertise demanded of a worldwide manufacturing leader. For more information, please visit https://atlasgroupaero.com/.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

SOURCE The Atlas Group

