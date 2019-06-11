NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The rising incidence rate of ADHD among children is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market. The expansion of the patient pool with positive ADHD symptoms is fueling the demand for ADHD therapies. As per the CDC, in 2016. Approximately 9.4% of children aged 2-17 years were diagnosed with ADHD. Thus, a significant patient pool (aged between 12 and 17 years) rely on medications. This is expected to rise further with the increasing prevalence of the disease, thereby contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778685/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview



Rising government support



The global ADHD drugs market is currently witnessing an increase in the number of government initiatives to promote the awareness of the disease and to fund drug development in the area of mental health therapeutics. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supports the National Resource Center (NRC) on ADHD, a program designed to help children and adults with ADHD. The NRC program provides information, resources, and advice to parents on how to help their children with ADHD. Thus, the rising government support to help people with ADHD is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Lack of patient compliance with ADHD treatment



The pharmacological (medications) treatment with neuro-stimulant drugs is considered as the gold standard for the treatment of ADHD in children and adults. However, the multiple dosing regimens associated with neuro-stimulant drugs, such as methylphenidate and amphetamine, and the timely dosing and long duration of the treatment are leading to a decrease in the patient compliance with these drugs. This leads to a decline in the consumption of ADHD drugs, thereby impeding the growth of the market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and NEOS Therapeutics Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising incidence rate of ADHD among children and the increasing government support will provide considerable growth opportunities to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs manufactures. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778685/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

