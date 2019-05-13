The Attorney General's Office, SFO, FCA and HMRC to Update Industry and Take Questions in London

LONDON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C5 Communications is pleased to announce that Robert Buckland QC MP, HM Solicitor General for England and Wales, Attorney General's Office, Lisa Osofsky, Director, UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO), Therese Chambers, Director of Retail and Regulatory Investigations, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Benjamin Lloyd Godfrey, Deputy Director for Strategy, Fraud Investigation Service, HM Revenue and Customs, will be updating industry at C5's 13th International Conference on Anti-Corruption, schedule for 18th & 19th June 2019.

Robert Buckland QC MP, Ms. Osofsky, Ms. Chambers and Mr. Godfrey join a distinguished faculty of senior executives from leading organisations, including:

Dr. Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics Risk and Compliance Officer Member of the Executive Committee at Novartis (ECN) ( Switzerland )

Caroline Wehrle Global Risk & Compliance Director at DIAGEO (UK)

Edward Hanover Chief Compliance Officer at FIFA ( Switzerland )

Chief Compliance Officer at Cara Viglucci Lopez Vice President Global Investigations at Millicom International Services, LLC ( USA )

Vice President Global Investigations at Kerstin Waltenberg Group Compliance Strategic Projects at Volkswagen AG ( Germany )

Nathalie von Taaffe Deputy MLRO and Head of Financial Crime Policy, Advisory and Control at ICBC Standard Bank Plc (UK)

Marcelo Zenkner Member Independent Board Committee on Sanctions and Disciplinary Measures at Petrobras ( Brazil )

Stephanie Fougou General Counsel at AccorHotels ( France )

Unlike other events, participants will benefit from key updates and enhanced benchmarking panels led by experts who have "seen it all":

Special Interviews with CCOs. including:

Edward Hanover , Chief Compliance Officer, FIFA

Dr. Klaus Moosmayer, Chief Ethics Risk and Compliance Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Novartis (ECN)

Compliance Drills

What is Missing in Your Internal Controls? The Top 5 Most Critical Decisions to Get Right

The Top 5 Most Critical Decisions to Get Right What's Keeping You Up at Night? The Most Pressing Third Party and Counter Party Due Diligence Dilemmas

An Interactive Debate You Do Not Want to Miss: Is Enforcement Driving Compliance? "Aye" or "Nay"?

Free to Attend Breakout Boardroom Sessions

More information about the event is available at www.C5-Online.com/ACLondon

C5 Communications Ltd is a leading provider of continuing legal and business education programmes for over three decades. C5 Communications Ltd's parent company is the Canadian Institute (CI) in Toronto and its sister company is The American Conference Institute (ACI) in New York. C5 has gained a strong and loyal following in international trade events over the years and any conference agenda we put together is the result of extensive research with the audience to ensure that the conference agenda is relevant every year. The main goal is to promote compliance best practices and experience sharing among the participants, alongside updates from significant government agencies - regulators, investigators and prosecutors – on policy and enforcement priorities.

