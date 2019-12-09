NEWPORT, R.I., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc. today announced the departure of Charles "Rick" Schad, Director of the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, effective immediately. Mr. Schad was a member of the team that produced the Museum's inaugural four-day event in October of this year.

Donald Osborne, recently appointed CEO, said "In the past 20 months working with Rick I saw and respected the energy and enthusiasm he brought in helping realize the Museum's motor week concept and vision. It has been my pleasure to get to know and to work with Rick."

Mr. Schad's duties and responsibilities will be absorbed by CEO, Donald Osborne, Executive Director, David de Muzio, and the Museum's staff.

Museum Chairman, Nicholas S. Schorsch added: "We all wish Rick the best in his future activities and are certain he will find success and personal satisfaction in any endeavors he pursues."

The Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc. is Section 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, please visit Audrainautomuseum.org and Audrainconcours.com.

Contact: Katelyn McSherry, (401) 856-4234, kmcsherry@mwmwealth.com

SOURCE Audrain Automobile Museum

Related Links

www.audrainautomuseum.org

