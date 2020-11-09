The Austin American-Statesman Names Vyopta A Winner Of The Austin Top Workplaces 2020 Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leading provider of Collaboration Intelligence, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Vyopta's mission has always been to empower enterprises to optimize collaboration that drives better business outcomes. Vyopta's Collaboration Performance Management and Workplace Insights solutions are built by passionate and experienced teams that are determined to deliver the best products to customers.

"Being named as a top workplace by our employees, during a year when each team member had to rapidly adapt to a vastly different workplace and personal environment, is truly humbling," said Alfredo Ramirez, co-founder and CEO of Vyopta. "When this pandemic began, our goal was to support every employee as they began to navigate many different challenges including caring for sick family members, juggling work and full-time parenting, and more."



"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization."

Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 10 billion meeting minutes a year.

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

