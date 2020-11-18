The Autoimmune Registry releases first complete list of autoimmune diseases with prevalence statistics, disease subtypes, and disease profiles

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autoimmune Registry Inc (ARI) has published its first comprehensive List of Autoimmune Diseases. It includes over 150 diseases, 40 subtypes, and 60 synonyms. ARI created the list to provide patients and researchers easy access to the latest literature and information about autoimmune disease. ARI's list is searchable and filterable, with links to peer-reviewed research, patient groups, and other resources.

Between 15 and 30 million people in the United States suffer from autoimmune disease, making it the nation's largest class of illness, often affecting women between 20 and 40 years old. In comparison, cancer affects about 15.8 million people according to the National Cancer Registry.

"I have long hoped that a national registry of autoimmune diseases would be established so that we can examine changes over time, define geographic hotspots, and eventually understand what is causing them," said Frederick Miller, M.D., Ph.D., deputy chief of the Clinical Research Branch at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health. "This list of diseases provides peer-reviewed prevalence statistics that can help patients, researchers, and doctors understand the impact these diseases have." Dr. Miller is one of ARI's scientific advisors.

"Our research found over 150 diseases that come under the 'autoimmune' umbrella, including many rare diseases, and some diseases only suspected of being autoimmune," said Aaron Abend, Executive Director of ARI. "We believe this list helps people understand the commonalities among these diseases and can accelerate advances in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment."

The list demonstrates that autoimmune diseases can affect every part of the human body – including skin, blood vessels, nerves, and the digestive system. The list includes well-known diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, celiac disease, multiple sclerosis, and type 1 diabetes. There are also dozens of rare diseases like hemolytic anemia, myasthenia gravis, and vasculitis. ARI's Diagnostic Journeys illustrate how patients often suffer from more than one autoimmune disease.

Researchers can request the list with codes from the Systematized Nomenclature Of Medicine (SNOMED).

Patients are encouraged to enroll in the Autoimmune Registry, which maintains data privacy while providing participants with news on the latest research, treatments, and clinical trials.

About ARI

Autoimmune Registry, Inc. is a Connecticut-based 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 2016 as a hub for research, statistics, and patient data on all autoimmune diseases. More at www.autoimmuneregistry.org.

SOURCE Autoimmune Registry

Related Links

https://www.autoimmuneregistry.org

