The lack of efficacy in breast diagnostic imaging and the need to reduce false-positive biopsies are leading companies to focus on product range expansion by developing next-generation and integrated ABUS. End-users are focusing on providing specialized care and treatment. Hence, many end-users are installing newly launched ABUS in their diagnostic units. The increasing number of ABUS launches and integrated tools for ABUS will drive market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market will register a CAGR of more than 14% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing demand for breast imaging products owing to growing prevalence of breast cancer cases

The growing number of breast cancer cases is boosting the demand for ABUS. Factors such as increasing age, a family history of breast cancer, radiation exposure, and post-menopausal hormone therapy can lead to breast cancer. Oncologists prefer using breast imaging products such as ABUS due to their efficacy in diagnostic results. With the growing number of breast cancer cases globally, the need for ABUS increases, thereby boosting market growth.

Product recall of ABUS due to labeling and design issues

End-users rely on companies that provide high-quality products, which can provide efficacious results. However, if any product enters the market with a deformity, it is either recalled by the firm that has developed it or regulatory bodies such as the US FDA and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Product recalls can affect the brand image of the company and can lead to a reduction in sales revenue.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



