In-car personalization experience enhances customer satisfaction without compromising on vehicle safety and quality. A vehicle owner makes purchasing choices that reflect one's character and style statement. Regulatory norms prohibit any major modification in vehicle structure, but an all-featured center console on the fingertips enhances the premium appeal of a cabin's ergonomics to create an advantage in the market. The increasing safety and comfort features in modern vehicles find a place in the vehicle's cockpit which acts as a direct point of interaction between the driver and the vehicle. Cockpit modules, therefore, integrate these additional systems in a compact and neat manner to give a premium appeal to vehicle interiors. Analysts have predicted that the automotive cockpit module market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

Adoption of advanced human- machine interfaces (HMI) in mass segment vehicles

The cockpit is one of the most important interior applications in a vehicle as it offers crucial control points to the driver. Vehicle manufacturers have been integrating automation with automotive cockpits to enhance utility and driver comfort. Electrification is driving technological developments in vehicle cockpits, and this will benefit the global automotive cockpit module market during the forecast period.

Increasing cost pressures on automotive OEMs

Suppliers are under con a pressure to reduce the weight of automotive interior components during the manufacturing process. Manufacturers prefer lightweight automotive interiors to enhance the fuel efficiency of vehicles. However, making interior components lightweight require high-cost materials as inputs, which raises production costs substantially.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



