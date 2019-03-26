NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing consumer demand for advanced automotive safety functions and favorable government regulations supporting vehicle safety are expected to fuel the demand for the automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) systems.



The automotive HUD market is estimated to be USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.28% during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly considering advanced automotive safety functions and technologies while making purchase decisions. Further, government regulations in the developed regions of North America and Europe are increasingly favoring automotive innovations and technologies that support vehicle and road safety.

3-D is the fastest growing segment of the automotive HUD market, by dimension type

The 3-D HUD technology is attractive to leading auto manufactures because it is compact, does not require eye tracking, and provides a deeper field of view than the existing HUD displays.With glasses-free 3D technology, the next-generation HUD units offer the possibility of full 3D effects, projecting the images seen by drivers at safer distances from the windshield, therefore, causing less distraction.



Many HUD manufacturers including WayRay, Continental, Visteon, and component providers such as NVIDIA and Zecotek are working on the development of 3-D and augmented reality HUDs.Moreover, OEMs such as Toyota are focusing their R&D activities on 3-D HUD development.



These factors will boost the growth of the 3-D HUD market.



Passenger car is expected to be the largest vehicle type segment in the automotive HUD market

The passenger car segment is estimated to contribute the largest share to the automotive HUD market.The passenger car consumers are becoming increasingly aware of in-vehicle safety.



Monitoring multiple in-vehicle displays can be a cause of distraction for the driver, triggering potential dangerous situations on the road.Enabled by active and passive systems, a HUD assists a driver in avoiding crashes.



The demand for such advanced technology is expected to increase in both developing and developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, China, and Japan, where there is faster adoption of advanced in-vehicle safety technologies.



Europe is expected to be the largest growing automotive HUD market

Europe is projected to dominate the automotive HUD market during the forecast period.Owing to the large market for premium and luxury cars in the European countries and the rising consumer demand for active safety systems in mid-segment vehicles, the European region is the largest market for automotive HUDs.



The region is also an early adopter of advanced automotive technologies, with a large share of the market being led by technology-savvy automotive consumers.



The study contains insights provided by various industry experts, ranging from equipment suppliers to Tier-1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier-1 – 52%, Tier-2 – 15%, OEM – 33%

• By Designation: C level – 40%, D level – 30%, Others – 30%

• By Region: North America – 28%, Europe – 35%, Asia Oceania – 25%, RoW – 12%



The report provides detailed profiles of the following companies:

• Continental (Germany)

• Denso (Japan)

• Garmin (Switzerland)

• LG Display (Japan)

• Nippon Seiki (Japan)

• Panasonic (Japan)

• Pioneer (Japan)

• Bosch (Germany)

• Visteon (Japan)

• Yazaki (Japan)



Research Coverage

The automotive HUD market has been segmented by HUD technology (conventional and AR HUD), type (combiner and windshield), vehicle class (economy car, mid-segment car, and luxury car), fuel type (internal combustion engine, battery electric vehicle, and others (hybrid electric vehicle)), vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicles), and region (Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World). The market has been projected in terms of volume ('000 units) and value (USD million/billion).



Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report contains various levels of analysis including industry analysis, company profiles, and competitive leadership analysis, which discuss the basic views on the emerging and high-growth segments of the automotive HUD market, competitive landscape, high-growth regions and countries, government initiatives, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report enables new entrants/smaller firms as well as established firms to understand the market better and helps them acquire a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned 4 strategies (market development, product development/innovation, market diversification, and competitive assessment) to strengthen their position in the market.



The report provides insights with reference to the following points:

• Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the automotive HUD market for all vehicle types across regions.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report offers detailed insights about R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the automotive HUD market across all regions.

• Market Diversification: The report provides detailed information about untapped markets, investments, new products, and recent developments in the automotive HUD market.

• Competitive Assessment: The report offers an in-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the automotive HUD market.

• Vendor DIVE Analysis: The report provides company-level mapping of net sales, growth rate of a company's net sales, overall regional presence, company's presence/plans in emerging countries, mapping of inorganic and organic developments, manufacturing plants, company's presence in the OE and aftermarket segments, product offerings (breadth and depth), new product developments in recent years, and R&D expenditure among others.

• Company-wise product and business strategy scorecards: The report offers company level analysis and evaluation of product offering category including the breadth of offering, product innovation, and market presence (OEM and aftermarket). Also, the company level analysis and evaluation of business strategies including company's reach (based on regional presence), revenue growth, infrastructure and clientele, inorganic growth (on the basis of partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions), and organic growth (on the basis of geographic expansions and new product developments) are available in the report.



