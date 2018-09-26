LONDON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2021, Reports BIS Research



During 2014-2016, the automotive MEMS sensor has increased its market penetration due to competitive pricing, higher demands from the Tier 1 and Tier 2 OEM suppliers, and multiple functionalities.MEMS sensor can be classified into accelerometer, flow sensors, pressure sensor, chemical sensor, and magnetic sensors among others for the automotive industry.



The most attractive automotive technological trends driving MEMS sensor application are advance infotainment features, connected car platform, ADAS, and alternate propulsion vehicle. Moreover, rising awareness on the safety of drivers, growing influence of safety regulations imposed by European Union and the U.S. Department of Transportation, among others have made sensors a very crucial component of the automotive system. The advancement of micromachining technologies such as 3D printing have increased tolerance controls to higher efficiencies, which will enable increased manufacturing outputs for MEMS sensor market. The automotive MEMS sensor market by volume is estimated to witness a growth at a CAGR of ~13% for the period 2016-2022. The report is a compilation of various segmentations including market breakdown by sensor type, vehicle type, application, and different geographical areas.



The report focusses on market analysis and forecast for MEMS sensor market by type of sensor, which is subdivided into accelerometer, gyroscope, inclinometer, and flow and pressure sensor, among others. The global market has also been segmented by vehicle type (passenger and commercial vehicles) and by application (safety and chassis, powertrain, body electronics and telematics, among others).. The report also details the leading players involved in the industry and provides an overview of future trends and drivers for the MEMS sensor. The report answers the following questions about the global automotive MEMS sensor market:

• What is the global automotive MEMS sensor market size in terms of revenue and volume from 2016-2021?

• What is the dominant type of MEMS sensor type used in the automotive industry?

• What is the revenue generated by the different types of MEMS sensors, vehicle type, and application of automotive MEMS sensor market?

• Which vehicle type will lead by volume in the global automotive MEMS sensor market by the end of the forecast period?

• What is the revenue generated by the different application types in the global automotive MEMS sensor market in the period 2016-2021?

• What will be the different factors driving the market during the forecast period?

• What are the major factors challenging the growth of the global automotive MEMS sensor market?

• What kind of new strategies have been adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

• Which region will lead the global automotive MEMS sensor market by the end of the forecast period?

The report includes an exhaustive analysis of the geographical split into North America (the U.S and Canada), Europe (Germany, the U.K, France, Italy, and the Rest-of-Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Rest-of-APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Each geographical region analysis details the individual driving and restraining forces acting in the market in addition to the key players from that particular region.

The report examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry.The Company Profiles section includes highlights of significant information about the key companies involved along with their financial positions, key strategies and developmental activities of recent years (2014-2017).



Some of the key players are Invensense Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Elmos Semiconductors AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments Inc., among others.



Executive Summary

The automotive market ecosystem has seen some of the drastic technological advances in the past decade.The market is dominated by environmental challenges, intelligent smart features, safety features, and occupant comfort.



Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are set for a highly competitive product development race, which is evident from the technological advancements undertaken and strategies adopted such as launching of new products and collaborations.MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) is defined as a combination of systems with mechanical and electrical functions which use microfabrication processes.



The components have a range between 1 and 100 micrometers. The automotive MEMS sensor is a technological innovation which is gaining immense popularity among the consumers owing to the benefits it brings in terms of reliability, cost savings, and safety and security, among others.

The automotive industry progresses toward alternative propulsion systems, autonomy of vehicles, higher grade of safety, and energy efficient systems, among others, which will be influencing the vehicle design and systems.The OEMs are increasingly incorporating advanced MEMS sensors in all the vehicle categories owing to the multiple applicability and functionalities.



Also, a strong market growth is expected from SUV segment, which has subcategories to target the global economy of all levels and gain from the high market demand.

The passenger car segment dominated the global automotive MEMS sensor market in 2016. The stringent government regulations, high production volume of passenger cars, and growing demand for connectivity solutions, safety features, flow management systems, and infotainment features in passenger vehicles will be the major factors driving the market growth.

The APAC region would register a CAGR of over XX% for MEMS sensor as per BIS Automotive during the forecast period.Growing vehicle sales volume and technological research are the major factors driving the demand for the MEMS sensor technology.



China contributes about 65% of the APAC passenger vehicle sales volume (as per 2016 data).China and India are expected to maintain their growth momentum for automotive MEMS sensor application.



It is expected that the APAC region will record a sales value for MEMS sensor market of $XX.XX million by 2021.

The global automotive MEMS sensor market has been active with many small-scale players emerging during the past two decades. The biggest boost for the manufacturing side would come from micromanufacturing techniques with high efficiencies. 3D printing is one of the key technologies which can build a foundation for quick to market concept. 3D printing offers micromachining as well as controlled accurate tolerances for a product. The major players operating in the MEMS sensor technology for automotive industry are Invensense Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Elmos Semiconductors AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments Inc., among others.

The report constitutes an extensive study of the global automotive MEMS sensor market, a sensing technology which allows functioning of many systems within vehicles.The global market has been segmented into MEMS sensor types including accelerometer, gyroscope, inclinometers, and flow and pressure sensors, among others.



The market has been further segmented by region which comprises the country-wise research on MEMS sensor market. The global market has also been segmented by vehicle type (passenger and commercial vehicles) and by application (safety and chassis, powertrain, body electronics and telematics, among others).



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Europe

• Germany

• The U.K.

• Italy

• France

• RoW



