The Avamere Family of Companies Appoints New Vice President of Signature CareConnect

WILSONVILLE, Ore., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonia Rai is the new Vice President of Signature CareConnect, part of the Avamere Family of Companies.

Rai started with the Avamere Family of Companies in 2010 as the executive director of Signature Healthcare at Home's Portland office.

There she drove all aspects of agency growth, tripling revenue, improving quality ratings to a consistent 4.5 stars, and becoming the preferred home health provider for key acute and post-acute providers.

Rai enters her new role amongst new initiatives throughout the Avamere Family of Companies, aimed to provide great care for patients, offer more growth opportunities for employees, and more.

In her new role as Vice President, Sonia will lead the following company initiatives: Continuum of Care, Pay for Performance, and Value-Based Services.

"Personally watching initiatives take shape and momentum, witnessing change in organizational structures and people, real financial investment, and deep commitment to growth is exciting," Rai said. "I'm truly thrilled and grateful to have not only have a front seat, but also the opportunity to lead growth."

Rai is excited to help health systems and providers manage outcomes and risk – one of the biggest unforeseen expenses and penalties from patient rehospitalization.

"For me, there is nothing more exhilarating than bringing a powerful solution to market with a team of truly bright people," Rai said. "It is a dream position, and I pinch myself daily!"

Rai brings exemplary leadership skills and an entrepreneurial spirit to her new position. Before joining the Avamere Family of Companies, she co-founded First Insight Corporation, a leading provider of paperless medical records and e-commerce solutions for the eyecare industry.

She also received the 2018 Hope Runnels Award for outstanding leadership from the Oregon Association of Home Care.

About Signature CareConnect

Signature CareConnect gives health systems, physician groups, and ACOs the tools to help select, manage and monitor the post-acute network needed to succeed.

Outcomes and risk are some of the biggest unforeseen expenses and penalties following patient rehospitalization. CareConnect offers health systems and providers strategic direction using their own post-acute data, coupled with our deep expertise in episode management and network management.

