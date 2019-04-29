The Avamere Family of Companies Supports Alzheimer's Awareness at Memories in the Making Event

WILSONVILLE, Ore., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avamere Family of Companies is attending and sponsoring the Memories in the Making Art Auction & Gala May 10, 2019, in support of the Alzheimer's Association. The event takes place at the Sentinel Hotel in Portland, Oregon.

Leaders from Avamere and Signature Healthcare at Home, part of the Avamere Family of Companies, will attend.

The Oregon Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association event 'Memories in the Making' will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Avamere attendees include:

Brad Litle

Roxy Stennett

Sarah Silva

Tim Minks

Signature Healthcare at Home attendees include:

Janel Anderson

Mike Billings

Marissa Charlton

Cody Feakin

Scott Orlich

Sonia Rai

As a VIP reception and after-party sponsor, the Avamere Family of Companies is sponsoring the VIP reception prior to the silent auction, as well as the party following the event.

Attending the gala is just one of the ways the Avamere family shows their support for the Alzheimer's Association. Team members will also participate in the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's in August. They can also show their support by donating.

This support aligns with Avamere's priority of social responsibility, a goal to be active and make a difference in the communities Avamere serves.

Avamere and Signature Healthcare at Home provide care for seniors, including those living with Alzheimer's disease. Together, they're proud to support research and programs for a cure while continuing to be there for those who live with Alzheimer's.

About the Avamere Family of Companies

Founded in 1995 and based in Wilsonville, Oregon, the Avamere Family of Companies provides assisted living, independent living, memory care, rehabilitation, home care, transitional care and more. Today, Avamere operates 64 communities with more than 8,700 employees. Avamere is proud to be considered one of Oregon's most admired companies as they continue to serve their valued patients and residents. For more information, please visit avamere.com.

Avamere Family of Companies

25115 SW Parkway Ave, Suite B

Wilsonville, OR 97070

About Signature Healthcare at Home

Based in Wilsonville, Oregon, Signature Healthcare at Home is a preferred provider of home-based care services throughout the Pacific Northwest. Signature provides healthcare solutions for homebound individuals in more than 30 communities throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Utah. Services include home health, hospice, palliative care, rehabilitation therapy and more. For more information, please visit signaturehch.com.

Signature Healthcare at Home

25117 SW Parkway Ave, Suite F

Wilsonville, OR 97070

For press inquiries, please email communications@avamere.com.

