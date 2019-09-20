The Award-Winning play, "Welcome Home, Soldier," a Tribute to Vietnam Veterans, Opens in Philadelphia, November 2, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 8 p.m., Playhouse West-Philadelphia Theater opens the award-winning play, "Welcome Home, Soldier", a tribute to Vietnam Veterans that tells true stories about the effects of the Vietnam War and the subsequent homecoming on veterans and their families.

Welcome Home, Soldier, 2015 cast Welcome Home, Soldier

The play originally opened in June, 1991 at Playhouse West Repertory Theater, in North Hollywood, CA and ran for 25 years, closing in 2016. For over 10 years this production was the longest-running drama in the country! Jim Parrack ("True Blood", Fury, Suicide Squad) joins the cast for several performances. Former notable cast members include James Franco, Ashley Judd, Mark Pellegrino, Shawnee Smith, Jim Parrack, Heather Morris, Cassidy Freeman, Nestor Carbonell, Charisma Carpenter.

What critics and audience members have said about the play...

"The year's most powerful theatre." "Best play of the year!" VILLAGE VIEW, Tony Tran

"Emotional!" "Brings veterans to their feet." L.A. Times

"Those who see `Welcome Home, Soldier' will never forget it." KNX Radio

"It's like a night at the American Legion." Daily VARIETY

"Thank you for giving me back my pride." John Allgood, Vietnam Veteran, U.S. Army

"This play saved my life." Glen King, Vietnam Veteran, U.S. Navy

The creator, co-writer and original director of "Welcome Home, Soldier", Tony Savant, directs this production of the play. The play runs for 14 performances on weekends (Sat. 8p, Sun 3p or 7p, some Fridays 8p) November 2 thru December 8, 2019, at Playhouse West-Philadelphia Theater, 1218 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19123. General Admission is $22. Veteran's Admission is $15.

Tickets are available on the website: (https://www.playhousewest.com/welcome-home-soldier), or directly through Ticketleap.com at: https://playhouse-west-philadelphia.ticketleap.com/welcome-home-soldier/. Call 267-202-5252 for more information.

Playhouse West-Philadelphia Acting School and Theater is an east coast branch of the world renown acting school in North Hollywood, CA. For more information about the play or the acting school, please contact Tony Savant, Founder and Artistic Director, at 267-202-5252, or email 223295@email4pr.com.

Press Contact:

Tony Savant

818-726-8270

223295@email4pr.com

www.playhousewest.com/welcome-home-soldier

SOURCE Playhouse West-Philadelphia Theater

Related Links

https://www.playhousewest.com

