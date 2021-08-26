The Award-Winning Savvas Realize LMS Offers Newly Enhanced User Experience with Fewer Clicks, More Integrations, and Greater Collaboration to Move Learning Forward

Also new this year, teachers can now share with colleagues their favorite "playlists" on Savvas Realize, increasing collaboration among educators through an easy-to-use feature that enables them to exchange lesson plans, curated resources, and other teaching materials.

"Unlike other LMS platforms that were designed originally for higher education, our LMS has been built exclusively to meet the needs of K-12 educators," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "This has made Savvas Realize unparalleled in supporting district leaders, teachers, and students with the right tools, content, and resources they need to maximize learning, no matter where it takes place."

The digital home to more than 1,000 of Savvas Learning Company's high-quality, engaging, and research-grounded programs — all purposefully developed for blended learning environments — Savvas Realize provides a one-stop solution with single-sign-on (SSO). The award-winning platform allows teachers to access a vast array of standards-aligned content, customize materials, monitor student progress, and create lesson plans. It also provides continuous formative assessments and data-driven insights to help teachers differentiate instruction and address unfinished learning, as well as immersive content and interactive experiences to increase student engagement.

"No other LMS provides such a comprehensive, feature-packed platform," added Forsa. "Known for our innovation, we continually listen to educators to make Savvas Realize even better with enhancements specifically designed to respond to the new challenges teachers and students face."

To meet the demands of the new hybrid-learning environment, Savvas last year developed its highly innovative "Distance Learning Toggle" feature for Savvas Realize, enabling teachers, with the click of a button, to seamlessly switch between curated content best suited for either in-class or remote settings.

For the new school year, the learning company has made Savvas Realize even more robust, with many new enhancements, including:

A Redesigned Dashboard that Offers Ease of Use — With a brighter color palette and a simplified click path, Savvas Realize now delivers an optimized user experience with more direct access to resources and visual displays that elevate the most recent assignments for students and provide teachers with quick links to their class rosters and curricula.





— With a brighter color palette and a simplified click path, Savvas Realize now delivers an optimized user experience with more direct access to resources and visual displays that elevate the most recent assignments for students and provide teachers with quick links to their class rosters and curricula. Sharing Features that Take Collaboration to a New Level — Savvas is introducing a new playlist sharing feature that enables teachers to collaborate more efficiently with their colleagues by digitally sharing teaching resources directly on Savvas Realize. Responding to requests from teachers, Savvas added this new feature as part of its efforts to expand district-wide collaboration. It follows the rollout last year of its District Assessment Sharing tool that allows district administrators using Savvas Realize to customize and share formative assessments to support progress throughout a school or across their district.





Savvas is introducing a new playlist sharing feature that enables teachers to collaborate more efficiently with their colleagues by digitally sharing teaching resources directly on Savvas Realize. Responding to requests from teachers, Savvas added this new feature as part of its efforts to expand district-wide collaboration. It follows the rollout last year of its District Assessment Sharing tool that allows district administrators using Savvas Realize to customize and share formative assessments to support progress throughout a school or across their district. Seamless Integrations to Boost Productivity — Certified by IMS Global, the leading non-profit collaborative that develops standards to facilitate education technology (edtech) interoperability, Savvas Realize has been enhanced to provide even more powerful integrations with the technologies that districts use. These include rostering and authentication systems, open educational resource libraries, and productivity tools like Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive. Already seamlessly integrated with more than two dozen major edtech applications, Savvas Realize now offers next-generation Learning Tools Interoperability-Advantage (LTI-A) integration with Canvas. Canvas users now have full Savvas Realize functionality, with enhanced teacher feedback, synced manual and auto-scored grades, as well as a full view of both classroom and district data — without ever having to leave their LMS.

"Plug-and-play interoperability with top classroom tools and industry-leading integrations have been a priority since the platform's creation," said Marc Nelson, Savvas Learning Company's vice president of platform product management and marketing. "Realize was the first publisher platform to become a Google for Education Partner, offering educators and students smooth integration and support with Google Classroom. With its proven scalability, flexibility, and now deeper integrations with the digital tools schools use most, Savvas Realize is in a class of its own."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company

Related Links

https://www.savvas.com/

