The B2B market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market: About this market

This office stationery and supplies B2B market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of office stationery and supplies B2B in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as buying stationery products and supplies from retail stores will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global office stationery and supplies B2B market report looks at factors such as increasing business expansion, demand for customized office stationery, and growing online sales of office stationery and supplies. However, increasing the use of digital platforms in offices, growing environmental concerns, and increased competition leading to discounted prices of stationery products may hamper the growth of the office stationery and supplies B2B industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829117/?utm_source=PRN



Global Office Stationery and Supplies B2B Market: Overview



Growing online sales of office stationery and supplies

The sale of office stationery and supplies through the online channel is rising due to several factors such as consumer convenience, easy payments, and lower costs. E-commerce not only benefits vendors but it also eliminates the need for setting up stores and hiring staff. The sales of office stationery and supplies through online channels will continue to grow with the advent of automation of billing and checkout points and rising focus on advertising and marketing of products by retailers. Thus, the growing online sale of office stationery and supplies will lead to the expansion of the global office stationery and supplies the B2B market at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for recyclable stationery products

The global demand for recyclable commodities is increasing because of the adverse effects of plastics and other non-recyclable materials on the environment. Owing to growing environmental concerns, vendors operating in the global office stationery and B2B market are manufacturing stationery products from recyclable materials. Vendors such as Staples, Office Depot, and Amazon.com are offering recyclable products such as office papers and letterhead papers. Moreover, end-users such as corporations are increasingly opting for eco-friendly products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global office stationery and supplies B2B market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading office stationery and supplies B2B manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BIC Group, Costco Wholesale Co., Office Depot Inc., Staples Inc., Tesco Plc, Walmart Inc., and WHSmith Plc.



Also, the office stationery and supplies B2B market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05829117/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

