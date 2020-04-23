The Baby Manual Offers Comprehensive Online Course for New Parents Free During COVID-19 Pandemic

More than 300,000 women will give birth in the U.S. this month, according to data from the US Census Bureau. For many new parents, the chance to attend in-person parent and new-baby classes from their local hospital or health care provider has been impacted by the outbreak, as Americans follow the advice of government and healthcare professional to stay home to reduce community spread of the virus.

"We recommend starting our online course at least three months prior to your due date," said Oksana Korsakova, founder of The Baby Manual. "Since many new parents cannot attend local baby care and breastfeeding classes in-person at this time, we thought it was important to provide our online resources free this month, to help families get the support and guidance they need, without leaving the house."

The Baby Manual is used by hospitals, doulas, pregnancy centers, lactation consultants and adoption agencies to teach thousands of parents nationwide each year. The award-winning video series features industry experts, including a board-certified pediatrician, paramedic and American Heart Association-certified CPR instructor, board-certified lactation consultant, licensed marriage and family therapist and certified sleep consultant.

The Baby Manual was designed with resources to support both new moms and new dads. The video training materials, which include a Breastfeeding Program and Healthy Sleep Program, combine the best information from books, classes and online resources into one comprehensive guide. Each technique is demonstrated with real babies. New parents can review the resources at their own pace, in the comfort of their own home and the information is easy to reference and review as your baby grows.

The Baby Manual is the winner of the prestigious Mom's Choice Award® for excellence in the category of family-friendly media products and services and has been awarded the well-recognized Mr. Dad Seal of Approval.

