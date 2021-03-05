The Bahamas And Romance Go Hand In Hand

Register to attend The Bahamas Virtual Romance Expo at https://www.bahamas.com/from-the-bahamas-with-love-consumer. Tweet this

Consumers seeking information on planning a romance experience in The Bahamas can still register to attend the Virtual Romance Expo at https://www.bahamas.com/from-the-bahamas-with-love-consumer.

The Bahamas is one of the world's leading destinations for weddings and honeymoons, and romance is an especially important segment of Bahamas tourism. In the three years preceding the pandemic, The Bahamas annually saw over 67,000 visitors traveling for weddings, honeymoons, engagements or a special getaway for two. The global romance market brought in an estimated $415 million in revenue in 2019, and the impact from canceled and postponed events due to the pandemic in 2020 has undoubtedly had a great effect on destinations across the world.

"There is tremendous engagement and passion about the business of romance in The Bahamas from all corners of the world," said Dionisio D'Aguilar, The Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation. "The Bahamas Virtual Romance Expo aims to help those planning a romantic escape or celebration in the future to become aware of the experts and resources that will help take all of the stress away from planning and allow more time to find out why It's Better in The Bahamas."

