The Bahamas Beach Bash: BIG3 Releases Tickets For Playoff And Championship Games At Atlantis Paradise Island

"For two weekends in a row, the BIG3 will take over Atlantis Paradise Island as our teams compete for the coveted championship title," said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube. "We couldn't imagine a better location to host this year's championship, signifying BIG3's monumental return to in-person events. Fans that join us will have the opportunity to experience not only the incredible entertainment we're bringing to the destination, but also the breathtaking sights, excursions, and rich culture of The Bahamas."

"Atlantis isn't just a venue for weeks 9 and 10, it's the motivation for all teams to bring their A-game every time they step on the court," said Clyde Drexler, BIG3 Commissioner. "The goal is to win weekend after weekend because only four teams go to the finals and our players want to be there. Just take Ricky Davis' word for it ­– '2-0 baby we're going to The Bahamas!'"

Fan attendance and capacity will be determined in coordination with health and safety officials and the local government.

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rule changes following the 2019 season which included lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22 and opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out. The BIG3's regular season will be held in multiple cities including Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Chicago and Dallas. The playoffs, consolation, and championship will be held at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

For reservations and tickets to the Big3 playoff and championship games at Atlantis Paradise Island, visit: www.atlantisbig3.com. For more information about the Big3 visit www.big3.com.

ABOUT BIG3

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island is a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. A dynamic destination that launched over 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering, Atlantis has embarked on a new chapter tied to a meaningful connection with the ocean, Bahamian culture, and the spirit of its beloved team members. The resort's new, immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of The Bahamas. Atlantis features six unique places to stay, from the iconic The Royal to The Beach, The Coral, and Harborside Resort to the luxury accommodations at The Cove, Health Security VERIFIED™ by Forbes Travel Guide, and The Reef. The resort centered around Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, pools, and white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in ocean-fed environments. From unparalleled meeting and convention space to the well-appointed Atlantis Marina accommodating yachts up to 220 feet overlooking Marina Village, a Bahamian marketplace, the Atlantis experiences are endless. Additional resort amenities include the 30,000 sq ft tranquil Mandara Spa, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, and CRUSH, a nightclub for teens. The award-winning 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, renowned Atlantis Casino, and duty-free shopping complemented by restaurants and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu, by Nobu Matsuhisa; Olives, by Todd English and Casa D'Angelo by Angelo Elia. Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is an advanced marine education center and animal rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents include 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay can participate in creative, non-disruptive "interactions" that build real awareness, stir emotion, and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. A portion of the cost of each interaction and those offered through Atlantis Marine Adventures goes back to the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), the resort's nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

