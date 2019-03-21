The Bahamas Is Enjoying Historic Visitor Numbers

From Air to Sea, The Bahamas' Tourism Business Is Stronger Than Ever

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation has heralded the highest number of international arrivals ever, resulting in record hotel occupancy levels and numerous tourism industry awards and media accolades. The Bahamas began 2019 strong with the launch of a new brand campaign highlighting the beauty and authenticity of its 16 islands in partnership with Lenny Kravitz, urging travelers to Fly Away to The Bahamas. The Ministry also announced exciting plans for the development of a state of the art cruise port in Nassau.

"It is my great pride and pleasure to report that The Bahamas is experiencing its strongest tourism numbers ever on record," said Minister D'Aguilar. "We look forward to building upon the success of our progressive plans and continuing the momentum in 2019 as we forge ahead with exciting new initiatives."

RECORD ARRIVALS

The Ministry's data partner ForwardKeys, that tracks and reports inbound visitor data, reported international arrivals to The Bahamas grew by 15% in January 2019 versus January 2018. Several key markets registered double-digit growth. In February, international arrivals increased by 11.1% year-over-year.

Air capacity grew by 20.0% in January and 21% in February year-over-year, with a solid seat growth from the best-connected international markets - the U.S.A (+23.9%) and Canada (+12.7%).

CRUISE ARRIVALS

Last year was a record-breaking year for cruise ship and stopover arrivals. By the end of 2018, foreign air and sea arrivals totaled over 6.6 million visitors, a drastic increase from the 6.1 million recorded in 2017. Stopover visitors alone had increased 16.7% in 2018, as compared to 2017, and Freeport saw a surge of sea visitors by 49%.

HOTEL AND AIRLIFT SALES INCREASE

The Nassau and Paradise Island hotel industry reported a spike in average daily room rates and revenue per available room in 2018 compared to 2017. The year ended with room revenues up 34%, gains not seen in the past ten years.

