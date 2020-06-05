The Bahamas is Reopening July 1 and So Is This Private Island

ELEUTHERA, Bahamas, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Off the coast of Eleuthera sits Cuvée's Royal Island, a 430-acre private enclave that accommodates up to 18 guests for fully customizable and exclusive island rentals. Frequented by celebrities and prolific families alike, Royal Island's guest book includes Kevin Hart and family as well as multiple generations of the Manning family.

Privacy, personalized luxury, and island adventure are the hallmarks of Royal Island and rentals start at $14,000 per night for up to 12 guests. Available for buyout experiences only, every booking includes luxe accommodations in the island's five beachfront bungalows and spa suites, as well as personalized menu and beverage planning and your own private chef, dedicated on-island concierge and service staff. Also included are endless water activities in the form of snorkeling off a local shipwreck, private sandbar lunches, jet skis, paddleboards, hobie cat sailing, swimming with pigs, movie nights under the stars and more.

The Bahamas announced the reopening of ports to tourists effective July 1, 2020 and Royal Island will be welcoming back visitors that same day. Accessing Royal Island is fairly easy too – both the commercial and private airports on North Eleuthera are just an hour flight from South Florida and approximately 30 minutes transfer to Royal Island, via private car and the island's Royal Treatment boat.

About Cuvée

Cuvée owns and curates a rare collection of ultra-luxury villas and chalets in celebrated global destinations, including the Colorado Rockies (Aspen, Vail, Beaver Creek), Hawaii's Big Island, Los Cabos, St. Barts, The Bahamas, Tuscany, and more. Our vision is to create the world's most elevated travel experiences by connecting our guests to their surroundings through couture design and architecture, exceptionally tailored guest planning, and immersive, singular cultural experiences. Learn more at www.cuvee.com.

