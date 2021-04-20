The Bahamas Launches Virtual People-To-People Experiences

The demand for vacations is at an all-time high, and consumers are missing interactions with local people and culture found during travel. The Bahamas is looking forward to welcoming back travelers whenever they choose to visit. However, those who are not ready will be pleased to know they do not have to miss out on an authentic Bahamas experience simply because they do not get on a plane.

Transport virtually into the homes of Bahamians to dance, cook and more.

For the first time ever, consumers can indulge in the unique People-to-People Program from the comfort of their own homes. These sessions will be curated to small intimate groups (no more than five participants each) who will interface live with local hosts, allowing for real conversation and authentic connection through the sharing of Bahamian culture and traditions.

Available to book for a limited time, beginning today, the program offers five free virtual session themes with local ambassadors in The Bahamas:

Local Life 101: Walk with historian Arlene Nash Ferguson to learn about the culture and heritage of The Bahamas .

Walk with historian to learn about the culture and heritage of The . Cooking Like a Local: Wine and dine with ambassadors in a home cooking session featuring favorite Bahamian meals.

Wine and dine with ambassadors in a home cooking session featuring favorite Bahamian meals. Happy Hour Like a Local: Shake up your afternoon with a famous Bahama Mama cocktail.

Shake up your afternoon with a famous Bahama Mama cocktail. Walk and Talk with a Local: Take in Bahamian sunsets, tropical landscapes and sandy beaches on a stroll with locals.

Take in Bahamian sunsets, tropical landscapes and sandy beaches on a stroll with locals. Dance Like a Local: Junkanoo: Move to the beat of The Bahamas with a Junkanoo tutorial -- one of the country's most celebrated traditions.

"The People-to-People Program offers travelers the unique opportunity to enter the homes of Bahamian citizens and truly immerse themselves in our culture," said the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation. "We are proud to bring these experiences to the virtual stage and our ambassadors are thrilled to share their love of The Bahamas with travelers once again."

For more information, or to book a free virtual session, visit Bahamas.com/People-to-People .

