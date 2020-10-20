The Baldwin inks deal for Woodmont Commons land, setting stage for innovative new senior living community

LONDONDERRY, N.H., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewood Senior Solutions Group of North Andover, Massachusetts, has officially closed on the purchase of land in Londonderry's Woodmont Commons, where the group plans to build an all-new, one-of-a-kind senior living community called The Baldwin.

This video shows a bird’s-eye view of the vision for The Baldwin. The all-new, one-of-a-kind Life Plan Community is slated to be built in Londonderry, New Hampshire’s Woodmont Commons live/work/play development. The design of the community capitalizes on the intergenerational aspect of the development and will include a variety of amenities, some of which will be open to the public. Edgewood Senior Solutions group closed on the land this week, the community is expected to break ground in 2021.

The Baldwin will be a Life Plan Community with 190 independent living apartments for adults age 62 and up, on-site healthcare, and a full complement of services and amenities. Plans for the site include a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor pool, and hot tub; multiple dining venues; an art studio and gallery; a woodworking shop; a library and classrooms; and underground parking. Several of the community's amenities, including a spa and salon, a convenience store and the dining venues, will be open to the public.

"Finalizing our purchase of the land is an important next-step in bringing The Baldwin to life," said Marlene Rotering, CEO of The Baldwin and its sister community, Edgewood Retirement Community in North Andover, Massachusetts. A New Hampshire resident herself, Rotering says The Baldwin grew from a personal vision. "I wanted to take everything Edgewood has taught us about creating an exceptional senior living experience and build on that in a new way and in a new environment. Our location in Woodmont Commons — and the mixed-use aspect being built into The Baldwin — adds a valuable intergenerational dimension you don't find in most senior living communities."

Even the community's approach to healthcare is innovative. In addition to independent living apartment homes and amenities, The Baldwin will offer a full continuum of flexible, on-site healthcare services. Residents will have access to a medical clinic for acute needs, as well as priority access to personal care and home health care services, small-home model assisted living and memory support residences, short-term rehabilitation and more.

According to Rotering, "With The Baldwin, we've truly re-thought every aspect of what a senior living community is and can be. Times have changed and, with our modern focus on wellness and staying active, relatively few senior adults ever need long-term care in a stereotypical, clinical nursing home. Plus, the vast majority tell us they dread the idea of ever moving to one. So, we've come up with innovative, flexible ways to provide the care a resident may need without ever requiring them to move through a predetermined system of healthcare levels.

"The Baldwin really is all about doing things differently, and we're creating a vibrant community that's designed from the ground-up to empower seniors to fully enjoy the best years of their lives."

The Baldwin is being created and will be managed by Edgewood Senior Solutions Group of North Andover, Massachusetts. Designed by the DiMella Shaffer firm of Boston, The Baldwin is already winning awards for innovative, forward-thinking design, including the Multi-Housing News Gold Award for Excellence, The American Institute of Architects' Design for Aging Review, and the National Association of Home Builders' 2020 Best of 55+ Housing Awards. For more information, visit the website at TheBaldwinNH.org.

High-resolution renderings of The Baldwin, as well as captions, are available for download.

CONTACT:

Marlene Rotering

Chief Executive Officer

The Baldwin

1E Commons Drive, No. 24

Londonderry, NH 03053

Telephone: 603.404.6080

Email: [email protected]

Website: TheBaldwinNH.org

SOURCE The Baldwin