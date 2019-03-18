LONDON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Bale handling is one of the significant post-harvest activities in agricultural fields. Efficient bale handling helps farmers to avoid forage losses in fields. Proper bale handling enables bales to retain the oxygen-free condition throughout the entire storage period, and the silage is perfectly preserved until it is feed-out. Furthermore, silage bales also provide the convenience of easy transportation to various locations. Bale handling also helps in performing baling with high moisture content to reduce leaf loss and provides high-quality protein. Moreover, end-users of bales such as livestock farmers also prefer high-quality bales for feeding purpose, which include desired moisture level, more favorable fermentation in terms of sugar content than in wetter material and minimized seepage losses. Therefore, the growing focus of farmers on reducing forage losses in fields may drive the market growth of bale handling equipment during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the bale handling equipment market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5756631





Market Overview

Growing farmer's inclination toward high- quality feed options

The bale handling equipment provides more benefits to small and part-time farmers. The baling of silage can be treated as an alternative to dry hay for livestock farmers. Hence, the growing inclination of farmers toward convenient feed options may increase the bale handling activities in agricultural fields, which, in turn, may drive the global bale handling equipment market during the forecast period.

Impact of climate change on hay production

Agricultural production is directly dependent on climate variables such as temperature. An increase in temperature can reduce the yields of forage crops. Unfavorable climate change negatively affects forage crop production. Hence, reduction in hay production in various countries will negatively impact the demand for agricultural equipment such as bale handling equipment during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the bale handling equipment market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5756631



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

