The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited; Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) ("Butterfield"). Butterfield is a bank based in Bermuda offering a full range of banking services including consumer and commercial banking and asset management for high-net-worth individuals and institutions in Bermuda and Cayman Islands. [click here to join this action]

On October 24, 2018, Butterfield shares declined over 20%. The price decline followed Butterfield's third-quarter earnings results announcing a sharp decline in deposits. Butterfield indicated that its acquisition of Deutsche Bank's banking and custody business in the Cayman Islands and Channel Islands may not be as lucrative as it previously thought.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact W. Scott Holleman ( scotth@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

