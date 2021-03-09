The Bank of Princeton Announces Stock Repurchase Program

PRINCETON, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today announced that it has adopted a stock repurchase program to commence on the later of April 1, 2021 or the date approval of such program is received from the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. Under the stock repurchase program, management is authorized to repurchase up to 5% of the Bank's outstanding shares of common stock, with a total cost not to exceed $10.4 million. As of today, the Bank had 6,795,779 shares of common stock outstanding and five percent of such amount would be 339,788 shares. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Bank to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be limited, suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice. This program has been approved by the FDIC.

President/CEO Edward Dietzler stated that, "With our current stock price trading below our book value per share, our planned stock repurchase program reflects our Board's efforts to maximize shareholder value by enhancing future periods' earnings-per-share and return-on-equity without any dilution." Chairman Richard Gillespie added, "We are hopeful that the benefits from our stock repurchase plan will increase the liquidity of the Bank's common stock, which will benefit all of our shareholders. In addition, after giving effect to this repurchase, the Bank will remain well capitalized, which was an essential requirement for us to move forward with this plan."

Under the stock repurchase program, the Bank may repurchase shares of common stock from time to time in open market transactions or in privately negotiated transactions as permitted under applicable rules and regulations. Open market repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), and applicable legal requirements. The timing, volume and nature of such purchases will be determined at the sole discretion of the Bank's management at prices the Bank considers attractive and in the best interests of the Bank, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, trading price, alternate uses for capital, the Bank's financial performance, and applicable securities laws. No assurance can be given that any particular amount of common stock will be repurchased. All or some portion of the repurchases will be made pursuant to trading plans under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, which will permit shares to be repurchased when the Bank might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. This repurchase program may be modified, extended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 20 branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors," as modified in the Bank's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

