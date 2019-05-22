The Barking Lot Uses Advanced Disinfection Technology to Prevent Infections Before They Strike

HAMDEN, Conn., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the cold and flu season has ended for humans, experts urge us not to forget that our four-legged friends are just as susceptible to germs and illness outbreaks too. In fact, there is no "season" for canine influenza, and infections can occur any time of the year.1 At The Barking Lot, a full-service dog kennel and daycare, a clean and healthy space for our canine clients is our number one priority. With this commitment in mind, The Barking Lot is proud to announce our proactive investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System to help safeguard client's pets against infectious airborne illnesses and pathogens like adenovirus, Bordetella and canine influenza.

The Clorox® Total 360® System uses innovative, patented electrostatic technology to quickly deliver trusted Clorox® disinfecting and sanitizing solutions. Efficient cleaning and disinfection is important at The Barking Lot as the facility is 10,000 square feet and cares for up to 100 dogs per day. The system charges and atomizes the solution, and the particles attract to both frequently touched and hard-to-reach surfaces with a force stronger than gravity, resulting in uniform and complete surface coverage. The team uses the Clorox® Total 360® System in our kennels, overnight suites, and play pen areas.

After seeing the conditions of other doggie daycares and overnight facilities, Meg Montano was determined to start her own haven for dogs where she could ensure that cleaning would be a top priority. "As a dog owner myself, I take pride in our efforts to provide a clean, healthy space for the pets in our care, as well as our strict regulations for admission that includes temperament evaluation and health screenings for incoming dogs," said Meg Montano, owner of The Barking Lot. "We knew that our investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System would help us stay true to our commitment to protecting our client's dogs and providing the highest quality of care for our furry friends."

The Clorox® Total 360® System helps protect The Barking Lot from kennel cough, a broad term for an infection that can be caused by several viruses and bacteria, often simultaneously.2 According to the Veterinary Centers of America (VCA), the most common infections that cause kennel cough are the canine adenovirus type-2 and the bacterium Bordetella bronchiseptica, which can show no symptoms in infected pets and can spread when dogs are in close proximity to each other, like being housed together. Although Bordetella is not fatal, the illness can lead to pneumonia if not treated properly.3

It also helps protect against the spread of canine influenza, a highly contagious respiratory infection that can occur in facilities that handle animals. Because it is an emerging virus that most dogs in the U.S. have not yet been exposed to, almost all dogs, regardless of breed or age, lack immunity to it and are susceptible to infection if exposed to the active virus.4 The effects of an illness outbreak can also be detrimental to facilities, from losses in productivity and revenue damaging their bottom lines or reputations.

Recognizing the importance of proper disinfection practices to keep these pathogens at bay, The Barking Lot is now equipped to incorporate an additional layer of protection to our current cleaning protocols to prevent these types of bacteria and viruses from spreading in our facility.

The Clorox® Total 360® System is a powerful tool in the fight against canine illnesses and infections by not only making cleaning and disinfecting more effective but also making the process more efficient, helping save time and reduce labor costs. The system can cover up to 18,000 sq. ft. per hour, covering surfaces up to four times faster, including hotspots that manual cleaning might easily miss.

"We've been using the Clorox® Total 360® System for more than a year and have since seen a major impact," added Montano. "Since we've implemented the system into our regular disinfection procedures, our facility has seen fewer instances of kennel cough and we have continued to be outbreak free since opening our doors in 2008. While we know illnesses can't be 100% preventable, we strive to take extreme measures in being the safest and cleanest facility and we are confident we are doing our absolute best to provide a safe and clean environment for the dogs in our care."

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

About The Barking Lot

Since 2008, The Barking Lot has provided a guaranteed clean and safe environment for the pets. We share your love and devotion for dogs and we take pride in our extreme efforts in pampering your beloved pet. We offer Doggie Daycare, Overnight Sleepovers and Training to any one person or family that wants the BEST for their dogs. The Barking Lot also actively supports dog rescue organizations in the local area. We offer our facility to these organizations to assist in raising money, collecting food and blankets and helping their dogs find new, forever homes.

www.hamdenbarkinglot.com

