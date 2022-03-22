The Barr Business School, a Virtual Learning Platform, Is Launching Much Needed Education for New Entrepreneurs and Those Leading Fast-growing Companies

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Frumi Rachel Barr, author of the award-winning book A CEO's Secret Weapon, How to Accelerate Success, (with a foreword by Simon Sinek) is a lifelong entrepreneur and CEO & Team Leadership coach. Dr Frumi is now sharing her knowledge and many comprehensive book summaries with the entrepreneurial community in a series of courses with multiple lessons about Entrepreneurship and Leadership, People & Culture, Strategy, Execution and Cash and Data Management.

Connect with us!

The Barr Business School's mission is to change the alarming statistic that 85% of businesses fail during the first five years. In traditional programs people are not taught how to start, fund, and execute their new or growing businesses.

"Every new business leader thinks they are smart and will be at revenue in record breaking time. Instead, they burn their savings and experiment until they are desperate enough to hire an expert," commented the Barr Business School's Founder & CEO, Dr. Frumi Rachel Barr.

Build your dream company and not your nightmare, because as the late Steve Jobs, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Apple said: "Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do."

About BBS Founder Dr. Frumi Rachel Barr: Dr. Frumi, formerly a several time CEO herself is a CEO & Leadership Team coach. For the last two decades she has equipped CEOs and their teams with the tools they need to grow safely without growing broke.

Contact:

Dr. Frumi Rachel Barr, Founder & CEO

Barr Business School

[email protected]

949-394-9201

SOURCE Barr Business School