The Barrel Tavern Rolls Out Its Next Chapter

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barrel is back! Two brothers with real estate expertise and a Hollywood pedigree vow to return the landmark to its former heyday. With more than 100 film credits between them, brothers Scott Jacoby and Robert Jayne have been reinventing real estate and flipping houses for the past 25 years. With flips totaling more than 350, Jayne has received historic preservation awards from the city of Los Angeles for his past work and he sees the bar as their newest challenge and a great opportunity for creative expression.

The Barrel Tavern

Anyone who has lived in or around Sherman Oaks and storied Van Nuys Blvd. is likely familiar with the Barrel Tavern. This "dive bar" has been a landmark for more than 60 years at 4547 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks. After being purchased from its original owner, Carl Manisco, in the mid-1990s, the bar lost some of its luster, though the neighborhood regulars were ever faithful. After the second owner died last year, Jacoby and Jayne were finally able to pursue a long-nurtured dream to buy the bar and bring it back to its former glory.

They want the community to know this "'Cheers' for the 21 century" is up and running with a commitment to being current while remaining faithful to its history and the role it has played in the lives of generations of community residents.

"The regulars were back day one – this is as much theirs as ours," says Jayne. "At the same time, it's been amazing to see all the new faces enjoy a birthday, karaoke, or live music night. Karaoke is especially taking off; one of our bartenders sings from behind the bar. She's amazing!"

Despite selling the bar, Manisco maintained ownership of the building. Now in his 90s, he wanted only Jayne and Jacoby to have the bar and the building, which are held by two LLCs. Their partner in the building Donald Acquino connected the dots with Manisco and helped closed the deal.

"It was important to us to have Carl's blessing and we made an agreement that he would sell only to us," says Jayne. "He has so many stories and we're honored to be entrusted with its incredible history, and the same phone number rings at (818) 386-8278 asking when the day starts...as if the night before ever ended!"

Press Contact: Robert Jayne

Phone: (323) 305-4519

Email: info@thebarreltavern.com

Social Handle: @thebarreltavern

Related Images

image1.jpeg

SOURCE The Barrel Tavern