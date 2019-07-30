NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Baseball Equipment Market in the US: About this market



This baseball equipment market analysis considers sales from bats, gloves, shoes, balls, and protective gear and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of baseball equipment in the US. In 2018, the bat's segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as frequent replacement of wooden bats will play a significant role in the bat's segment to maintain its market position. Also, our baseball equipment market in the US report also looks at factors such as the necessity for quick replacement of bats and balls, increasing the popularity of baseball, rise in salaries of baseball players, and regulations mandating the use of protective gear. However, low women participation rate, inconsistent raw material prices, and intense competition may hamper the growth of the baseball equipment industry in the US over the forecast period.







Baseball Equipment Market in the US: Overview

The increasing popularity of baseball



Baseball is the second biggest sports in terms of popularity across the US after American Football and an increasing number of European players participating in the major professional sports league has added to the popularity of the sport. Also, the contract signed by well-known players in a baseball team is increasing the popularity rate of the game among the youth. This popularity for baseball game will lead to the expansion of the baseball equipment market in the US at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Growing customization



Mass customization and personalization of baseball equipment are slowly gaining popularity across the US. The advancement in technology is helping vendors to customize equipment based onthe specific requirement of players in terms of size, shape, and color. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the baseball equipment market in the US is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baseball equipment manufacturers, that include Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Mizuno Corp., Nike Inc., and Under Armour Inc.



Also, the baseball equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



