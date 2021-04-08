The Batchery Announces "Batch 12", A New Cohort of Startups

BERKELEY, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven early-stage startups have joined the Batchery's three-month Deep Dive program for entrepreneurs. The program focuses on helping startups get over their first set of growth hurdles. Each company will experience a three-pronged approach, which combines high-touch mentorship from the Batchery's Investor Advisor community, a twelve-week class that covers all aspects of "Startup 101," and a rotation of roundtables and partnerships to strategically catalyze their growth.

These companies are the first of two "batches" of startups that will work with the Batchery in 2021. This new batch includes a wide variety of companies in multiple domains. Included are:

Nicslab —internet infrastructure hardware and software

qChange —coaching and leadership software

hopps —B2C application for the food and beverage industry

Revitalize Energy —wellness supplements and consumables

Peoplelogic.ai —teambuilding and HR software

Crypcentra —crypto assets evaluation software

Ai-Ops —control system hardware and software

Dashible —retail and ecommerce software

Skygrid —cloud computing and networking

Guilde —home renovation and construction software

Melody Nest —music industry marketplace

The goal of the program is to expose startups to investment opportunities, including direct funding from the Batchery Angels, as well as provide a nurturing experience for entrepreneurs. "My favorite part about the Batchery," explains Tyler Stuart, Co-Founder of Golfkicks , from cohort 6, "is that everyone in their community has an optimistic—this company is going to be successful—attitude versus the more typical—most startups fail—mindset. We love the mix of personalities and investor advisor backgrounds, which results in a well-rounded perspective of how the rest of the world hears your story." Since the Batchery was founded in 2015 they have helped more than 140 companies take off and grow.

For the past two years, the Batchery has been increasing its direct investment in startups that participate in its batches. For recent Batches 10 and 11, the Batchery has invested close to $500,000, including funding for Home Lending Pal , ToyCycle , LayerFive , Athlete Era , Qnum , Atmosfy , Streo , WellWare , and Round2 .

The Batchery is a diverse community of well-connected and experienced angel investors. Our unique approach brings to startups deep expertise, a diverse network and just in time resources. The Batchery helps startups transform into thriving businesses.

