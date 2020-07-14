The Bay Club Company Launches Diversity Task Force

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bay Club Company ("Bay Club") has announced the launch of its own Diversity Task Force. Committed to serving as activists for social good and equality, the Diversity Task Force will engage the company, its associates, and its member community by representing voices from underserved and minority backgrounds. The Bay Club's Diversity Task Force will be pioneered by Bay Club associates, and husband and wife, Amber and Lloyd Cook.

One of Bay Club's 24 properties located throughout California and Portland.

Mr. and Mrs. Cook bring over 15 years of employment at the Bay Club to their new roles. "This company has made a commitment to be an ally and advocate for improved justice, equality, and inclusion in both our club and local communities, as well as provide opportunities to underserved groups," said Amber Cook.

As for Diversity Task Force goals, Lloyd Cook said, "We want to engage with our associates, members, and community organization to understand what is important to them and how we can make a truly meaningful impact. This will fuel our projects and initiatives and guide how we can best support our communities."

Bay Club President & CEO Matthew Stevens appointed the Cooks to lead the Diversity Task Force. "I have been fortunate to know Amber and Lloyd for over 16 years and have watched them grow as individuals, then as a couple, and now as parents. They are exemplary role models for our team." Stevens believes the task force is an important step in demonstrating the Company's commitment to listening and learning from diverse associates. "When we know better, we can do better," Stevens said.

About The Bay Club Company

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Bay Club is an active-lifestyle and hospitality company with a network of experiential campuses that will now welcome more than 120,000 members. The combined portfolio will operate across nine West Coast campuses in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego and Portland markets, employing more than 3,000 people. For more information on The Bay Club Company, please visit www.bayclubs.com .

Media Contact:

Marissa Dorfler

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

bay-club-el-segundo.jpg

Bay Club El Segundo

One of Bay Club's 24 properties located throughout California and Portland.

SOURCE The Bay Club Company

Related Links

http://www.bayclubs.com

