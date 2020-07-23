The Be Kind Company launches 2020 Election Collection

"If we want our children to love and accept themselves, I think they need to learn it through our example." -Taryn

This year, The Be Kind Company has launched a new "Election Collection" meant to encourage everyone, regardless of political persuasion, to treat one another with kindness. The collection includes Be Kind 2020 adult unisex t-shirts available in sizes XS-4XL, bumper stickers, and pins; as well as hats embroidered with the slogan "Keep America Kind". The collection ranges in price from $3 to $29.

"I hope this collection can be a reminder that regardless of how different we may be, or think, or vote, we can still always choose to be kind." -Taryn Hartwell-Lewis, founder of The Be Kind Company

For more information, images, or to request an interview, please contact The Be Kind Company press at +1 424 303 2741 or email [email protected].

About The Be Kind Company

The Be Kind Company began in July 2019 with the launch of a Classic Collection of "Be Kind" t-shirts in matching mommy & me styles- including woman and child t-shirts and baby onesies. In addition, the collection includes an oversized canvas tote with the phrase "be kind to yourself" imprinted on both sides. Thebekindco.com also features a blog written by Taryn Hartwell-Lewis, documenting her recovery from anorexia and self-care and acceptance habits she feels may be helpful to the wellbeing of anyone who comes across them.

