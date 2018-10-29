The Beatles and Stern Pinball Invade New York!

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, in collaboration with Ka-Pow Pinball and Bravado Merchandising, proudly announces an exclusive press event showcasing the one-of-a-kind Beatles pinball machine. Only 1964 units will be produced in recognition of the year in which the world forever changed when Ed Sullivan introduced America to four young mop-topped musicians from Liverpool, England.

In honor of this special event, Hall of Fame disk jockey, Cousin Brucie, will introduce The Beatles pinball machine to New York just as he introduced The Beatles at Shea Stadium. The event will be streamed live on Jack Danger's Dead Flip channel (Dead Flip on Twitch.TV) on Friday, November 30, beginning at 4:00 pm EST.

Modern Pinball NYC, the official authorized Stern dealer in New York City, will host the event (Modern Pinball NYC). Modern Pinball is located at 362 3rd Avenue (between East 26th Street and East 27th Street) in Manhattan. Modern Pinball has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, NBC's TODAY Show, FOX and CNN. Modern Pinball NYC has become an overnight sensation and cultural phenomenon. Named 'Best of New York for Fun' by New York Magazine, Modern Pinball NYC is the go-to location in Manhattan to check out the latest game releases from Stern Pinball. Guests can play dozens of modern and classic pinball machines and explore the rich history, art and technology of pinball.

"It's only fitting that Cousin Brucie will make The Beatles Pinball introduction where Beatlemania began over 50 years ago," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "And there's no better location than Modern Pinball NYC, Stern's New York hub for all of our latest games, events and pinball fun."

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes international competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com .

About Modern Pinball NYC

Modern Pinball NYC is a party place, interactive museum and an official authorized Stern dealer. Guests will enjoy The Museum of Modern Pinball, chartered by The State Education Department Board of Regents and the NYC DOE. The museum uses pinball machines to provide an understanding of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The museum's EduFun program presents an exciting opportunity for educators and students of all grade levels to observe the inner workings of real, functioning pinball machines and learn how miles of wire and thousands of parts work together with electrical, hardware and software systems to bring complex electromechanical machines to life. For more information on Modern Pinball NYC, please visit: http://www.modernpinballnyc.com

About Dead Flip

Twitch star and Stern Global Pinball Ambassador, Jack Danger, streams his live action pinball adventures from around the world every weekday. Jack's Dead Flip channel is dedicated to bringing pinball fun to experienced players and new players interested in learning how to play the game. For more information on Jack Danger and Dead Flip, please visit: http://www.deadflip.com/

