The Beatles And Us Secures Worldwide Distribution Deal, Releasing On Major Streaming Platforms

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool West Productions today announced the digital release of The Beatles and Us, an award-winning documentary portrait of Liverpool and The Beatles. The film goes into depth about The Beatles hometown of Liverpool, exploring their evolving relationship and mutual impact. The Beatles and Us is available for digital download, rental, and streaming now.

The Beatles and Us, an award-winning documentary portrait of Liverpool and The Beatles is now streaming Tweet this A quirky and affectionate portrait of Liverpool and the Beatles, exploring their evolving relationship and mutual impact. The Beatles And Us, streaming now on Roku, Tubi, Fandango, Sling, Vudu, Plex and Hoopla across the US and in select countries. Produced and Directed by Chris Purcell, Right Angle Films. Music by Tom McConnell, Novelty Island. #TheBeatlesAndUs #TheBeatlesAndUsMovie #LiverpoolWestProductions #LiverpoolWest #RightAngleFilms @Liverpoolwestprod

A beautifully shot short film, The Beatles and Us details the influential character and traditions of the city on the Beatle's personalities and creative drive. The film looks intimately and affectionately at the cities culture, history, and people. Selected as the best international documentary at the Venice Shorts film festival, The Beatles and Us has received international acclaim across the festival circuit. Selected by Amsterdam World International and Crystal Palace International, the film was also chosen as a finalist at the New York International Film Awards.

The film is produced by Right Angle Films and directed by seasoned filmmaker Chris Purcell. Purcell, a 30-year industry veteran with an award-winning track record in broadcast documentaries and short films, has conducted interviews with the likes of Buzz Aldrin and Sir David Frost, among others. Lauded by other directors for his composition and lighting skills, Purcell has produced works for Sky Arts and the BBC.

"I suppose I'm biased, given my family are from Liverpool, but I do think it's a special city. Quite different to anywhere else in the UK, it's a quirky, off kilter kind of place that has its own singular character. Coming from a town like that gave The Beatles, who were already magically blessed with the right combination of talents, just the edge they needed to conquer all before them," said Chris Purcell, Right Angle Films.

The film's release, the maiden release of Liverpool West Productions, highlights an across the pond collaboration. "We are proud to internationally distribute this project that highlights the cultural significance of the city of Liverpool and we hope it will encourage people to visit" said Doug Schwab, President, Liverpool West Productions. "The Beatles and Us is a creative achievement, and the first of many premium content offerings from Liverpool West."

The Beatles and Us is available now. Streaming on Roku, Tubi, Fandango, Sling, Vudu, Plex and Hoopla. Click here for more information.

Media Contact Info: [email protected]

SOURCE Liverpool West Productions