The Beatles Pop-Up Shop Is Here For Holiday 2019

The Beatles products will range from holiday sweaters, hats, scarves and tree ornaments to branded toys, turntables and even a Beatles pinball machine, offering shoppers fashionable and gift-worthy items for every type of Beatles fan. The Beatles pop-up shop is located at 163 Mercer Street in New York City. The store is open: Monday to Thursday: 11:00am to 7:00pm; Friday to Saturday: 11:00am to 8:00pm; and Sunday: 12:00pm to 7:00pm.

The façade of the building will be colorfully wrapped in iconic Beatles imagery, while inside the pop-up visitors will be able to experience and create photo moments from classic eras of the band's history.

This includes an Abbey Road floor decal leading guests from the front door into the rest of the space, three album décor vignettes that incorporate merchandise and allow visitors to step inside, and a 60's mod lounge. There will also be an arcade area, a gift wrap station, and an authentic UK phone booth.

Additionally, visitors will be able to browse a wide selection of merchandise. Beatles-branded apparel, toys and products featured in the store include: Yellow Submarine Holiday Jacquard Knit Sweaters, Abbey Road 50th Anniversary Long Sleeve Tees, Help! Striped Pom Beanies, Help! Scarves, I Feel Fine/She's A Woman Totes, Revolution/Hey Jude Yellow Tie-Die T-Shirts and Ticket To Ride / Yes It Is Crewneck Sweatshirts.

Items are available in-store while supplies last. Fans not able to visit the New York City store or seeking additional Beatles merchandise can visit the Beatles online store at usastore.thebeatles.com for even more great Beatles products from Apple Corps and The Thread Shop.

