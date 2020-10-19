The Beaumont CVB Launches the Localist Program in an Effort to Bring the Visitor Experience Home

The Localists are a group of passionate residents who embody the Beaumont spirit. In their own words, already see Beaumont as a vibrant place with a wild and diverse untapped potential. Through showcasing our unique experiences through the eyes of a visitor, we're asking them to embody our slogan "Texas-friendly, Bayou fun" and buy into the mission. Marketing Director Christina Lokey explains, "Not only are the locals a vital touchpoint for tourists, but an untapped market given the rise in staycations and weekend road trips in the current economic climate."

Anyone who wants to participate can sign up for monthly tasks that include visiting their favorite places to eat, things to do, and places to play in Beaumont and the surrounding area. There are pre-and post-activity surveys to document how the experience went and share feedback on how they can be improved. As a reward for completing the assignments and sharing the experience on social media, participants will earn Beaumont-branded swag from t-shirts to mugs with the chance to "level up" with new projects each month.

The Beaumont Localist Program is open to the public and to anyone who wants to join. Signup today or learn more at https://www.beaumontcvb.com/media/the-localist-program/.

About Visit Beaumont: On the border between Louisiana and the Lone Star State, Beaumont is a little bit Cajun, a lot Texan, and 100% unique for the South. Come explore the bayous, birding, and unique culinary landscape and see where the world was changed forever in America's original Boomtown.

SOURCE City of Beaumont - CVB

Related Links

beaumontcvb.com

