'The Beauty Of UTU' - Arianny Celeste Joins New Social Platform

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UTU Technology Inc. is excited to announce the company has advanced discussions with globally recognized model Arianny Celeste as a key influencer in preparation for UTU's official 2021 launch.

A self-made young Latina entrepreneur, Arianny is recognized as an international model, established singer and popular television personality. Fluent in Spanish and passionate about fitness, health, beauty, and fashion, she is one of the most sought-after talents in the modeling world. Featured in Maxim and Sports Illustrated, Celeste has worked with global brands such as Bebe, Fashion Nova, Guess, and Urban Decay, along with other top names in fashion and fitness.

Her combined social media reach of over 10 million fans worldwide makes Arianny a great addition to the UTU social network where Celeste can interact with her "True Fans" to share her knowledge and experience with a daily dose of inspiration and motivation through her own DAC (Decentralized Autonomous Community) designed and made exclusively available on the UTU social app.

UTU is the next-generation social media platform for real people and offers unique features such as: facial recognition sign-up and reward tokens designed to benefit UTU members for interacting with the platform and other members. Users can begin preregistering now through the following link: utu.one.request-beta-access/

The company has made a total commitment to privacy, security and transparency by making a significant investment in blockchain technology to develop a platform that is scalable, reliable and most of all, secure. This is the UTU commitment that our User To User community (UTU) can expect from us. We would like to remind everyone the value of privacy and real connections. Together we will create amazing user experiences designed to redefine social values for the benefit of everyone. We look forward to welcoming you to "UTU" - Gordon Weiske, VP of PR and Marketing.

For all media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

About UTU Technology Inc. - The company was originated in both Australia and Canada with a group of experts in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, with business executives from IBM, Alibaba, Apple, and Deakin University's Blockchain Innovation Lab. The company developed the world's first DAC app for iOS and Android on EOSIO, in addition to many other blockchain business solutions and decentralized applications. In 2020, UTU technology Inc. made the strategic decision to establish its HQ in Toronto, Canada to further the company's business expansions worldwide.

Information on the company can be found at: www.utu.one

