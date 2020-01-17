The Beer Market in North America, 2019-2024 Study - Analysis by Product Type, Packaging, Production, Alcohol Content, Flavour, Distribution Channel and Region
Jan 17, 2020, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America beer market reached a value of around US$ 121 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 139 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2024.
The North America beer market is currently being driven by several factors. The easy consumption of beer, without dilution or addition of any flavoring substances, supports the on-the-go lifestyles of the consumers in the region.
Moreover, the introduction of innovative flavors, such as strawberry, blueberry, chocolate, peach and lemon, has enhanced the existing taste of beer, thereby catering to the different preferences of the consumers.
Additionally, the introduction of specialty beers which are generally brewed to a classic style with the help of different flavors, including honey, hot pepper, smoke, ginger and sweet potatoes, are also stimulating the market growth.
Furthermore, several manufacturers in the region are using high-quality ingredients and special brewing techniques to produce premium beers for better drinking experience.
In addition to this, the rising health consciousness among the consumers coupled with the availability of low or no-alcohol beers has positively influenced the demand for beer in the region.
Report Coverage
- Base Year Considered: 2018
- Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018
- Market Forecast: 2019-2024
Key Questions Answered
- How has the North America beer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the North America beer market?
- What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of product type?
- What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of packaging?
- What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of production?
- What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of alcohol content?
- What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of flavour?
- What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America beer industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America beer industry?
- What is the structure of the North America beer industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the North America beer industry?
- What are the profit margins in the North America beer industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Beer Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.3 Market Breakup by Packaging
5.4 Market Breakup by Production
5.5 Market Breakup by Alcohol Content
5.6 Market Breakup by Flavour
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 North America Beer Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Beer Market: Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Standard Lager
7.2 Premium Lager
7.3 Specialty Beer
7.4 Others
8 North America Beer Market: Breakup by Packaging
8.1 Glass
8.2 PET Bottle
8.3 Metal Can
8.4 Others
9 North America Beer Market: Breakup by Production
9.1 Macro-Brewery
9.2 Micro-Brewery
9.3 Others
10 North America Beer Market: Breakup by Alcohol Content
10.1 High
10.2 Low
10.3 Alcohol Free
11 North America Beer Market: Breakup by Distribution Channel
12.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
12.2 On-Trades
12.3 Specialty Stores
12.4 Convenience Stores
12.5 Others
12 North America Beer Market: Breakup by Country
12.1 United States
12.2 Canada
12.3 Mexico
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Raw Material Procurement
14.3 Manufacturing
14.4 Marketing
14.5 Distribution
14.6 Export
14.7 End-Consumer
15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
