The Beer Market in North America, 2019-2024 Study - Analysis by Product Type, Packaging, Production, Alcohol Content, Flavour, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America beer market reached a value of around US$ 121 Billion in 2018. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 139 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2024.



The North America beer market is currently being driven by several factors. The easy consumption of beer, without dilution or addition of any flavoring substances, supports the on-the-go lifestyles of the consumers in the region.



Moreover, the introduction of innovative flavors, such as strawberry, blueberry, chocolate, peach and lemon, has enhanced the existing taste of beer, thereby catering to the different preferences of the consumers.



Additionally, the introduction of specialty beers which are generally brewed to a classic style with the help of different flavors, including honey, hot pepper, smoke, ginger and sweet potatoes, are also stimulating the market growth.



Furthermore, several manufacturers in the region are using high-quality ingredients and special brewing techniques to produce premium beers for better drinking experience.



In addition to this, the rising health consciousness among the consumers coupled with the availability of low or no-alcohol beers has positively influenced the demand for beer in the region.



Report Coverage



Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024

Key Questions Answered



How has the North America beer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

beer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regions in the North America beer market?

beer market? What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of product type?

beer market on the basis of product type? What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of packaging?

beer market on the basis of packaging? What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of production?

beer market on the basis of production? What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of alcohol content?

beer market on the basis of alcohol content? What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of flavour?

beer market on the basis of flavour? What is the breakup of the North America beer market on the basis of distribution channel?

beer market on the basis of distribution channel? What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America beer industry?

beer industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America beer industry?

beer industry? What is the structure of the North America beer industry and who are the key players?

beer industry and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the North America beer industry?

beer industry? What are the profit margins in the North America beer industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Beer Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.4 Market Breakup by Production

5.5 Market Breakup by Alcohol Content

5.6 Market Breakup by Flavour

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 North America Beer Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Forecast



7 North America Beer Market: Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Standard Lager

7.2 Premium Lager

7.3 Specialty Beer

7.4 Others



8 North America Beer Market: Breakup by Packaging

8.1 Glass

8.2 PET Bottle

8.3 Metal Can

8.4 Others



9 North America Beer Market: Breakup by Production

9.1 Macro-Brewery

9.2 Micro-Brewery

9.3 Others



10 North America Beer Market: Breakup by Alcohol Content

10.1 High

10.2 Low

10.3 Alcohol Free



11 North America Beer Market: Breakup by Distribution Channel

12.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

12.2 On-Trades

12.3 Specialty Stores

12.4 Convenience Stores

12.5 Others



12 North America Beer Market: Breakup by Country

12.1 United States

12.2 Canada

12.3 Mexico



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Raw Material Procurement

14.3 Manufacturing

14.4 Marketing

14.5 Distribution

14.6 Export

14.7 End-Consumer



15 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8e98y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

