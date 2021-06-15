The Bell Rings to Celebrate FUNO's Ten Years at the Mexican Stock Exchange

FUNO was the first Fibra in the BMV, which facilitated other property managers and developers to join the market. Investors have a wide range of options, as the company's portfolio possesses real estate and development projects in a variety of real estate segments, primarily the office, commercial, and industrial segments. FUNO concentrates on the acquisition of properties, property management, and operation and development of real estate in strategic locations.

In its lifetime, FUNO's occupancy levels reached some of the highest in the industry at 93.3 percent. Weathering the convoluted times of the pandemic, FUNO reports occupancy at 92.5% for the first quarter of 2021; still a remarkable figure. The drop in the occupancy percentage was found mostly in the office and industrial segments as so many people were quarantined.

The El-Mann Arazi family leads Fibra Uno. Andre El-Mann Arazi, Max El-Mann Arazi, and Moises El-Mann Arazi have considerable experience in all areas of the real estate sector making them invaluable heads of the company. FUNO is now recognized as the largest FIBRA in Latin America, despite the challenges faced during the pandemic this past year.

El-Mann Arazi's impact on the company, its employees, and the country of Mexico is evidenced by a quote from the deputy director-general of FUNO, Gonzalo Robina. He asserts, "Working at Fibra Uno means following the example that the El-Mann family gives us every day, which is professionalism, struggle, leadership, vision, passion, but above all tireless work and love for Mexico". FUNO and the El-Mann Arazi Family have much to be proud of as they celebrate this momentous occasion of ten years on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

About the El-Mann Arazi

Andre El-Mann Arazi has served as the CEO and Director of Fibra Uno since 2014 and boasts 30 years of experience in the real estate sector. He successfully acquires properties and projects, and he raises capital to develop large-scale real estate projects. Additionally, Andre El-Mann is co-founder of Grupo E, one of Mexico's most prominent real estate groups. He also serves as a member of the board for each of the companies that comprise Grupo E.

Max El-Mann Arazi is the director of the company. His past experiences in the retail sector have made him a very valuable component of the team. He has proven his ability to meet specific customer needs in the industrial and retail segments. Max El-Mann's focus is managing industrial properties, managing real estate projects in residential, industrial, office, and retail segments, and acquiring new properties at various stages.

Moises El-Mann Arazi possesses forty years of real estate experience and serves as Chairman of the Board of FUNO and is President of the Technical Committee. Moises El-Mann is also co-founder of Grupo E. He is a proven leader, assuming the role for all of Grupo E's projects. He also developed over 170 real estate projects in Mexico. Moises El-Mann has played a critical role as he has cultivated funds for expansive projects in Mexico and abroad.

SOURCE El-Mann Arazi