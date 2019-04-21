"The Belt and Road" Shaanxi Xi'an (Samsung)·2019 City Wall International Marathon takes place in Xi'an, China

The fortifications of Xi'an, also known as Xi'an City Wall, have deep historical and cultural roots and attract millions of Chinese and international tourists every year. The event has increased the wall's appeal to the many runners as the world's only marathon that is held along a complete ancient city wall. With the Xin Dynasty, one of the important periods in Chinese history, as the creative background, this year's city wall marathon is a combination of traditional culture and fashion.

Xi'an City Wall is one of the best preserved and one of the few still fully intact ancient Chinese city fortifications. It is also a historical and cultural heritage that needs the collective protection of all Chinese citizens. This year, Xi'an City Wall Conservation Foundation and the organizing committee of the City Wall International Marathon worked together to include the City Wall Guardian Program in the event, contributing to the city's efforts to protect the cultural relics that are the City Wall and preserve traditional culture related to the fortifications.

