The Benefits of Combining Effective Driver Coaching with Telematics

ELK GROVE, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new white paper commissioned by ADEPT Driver examines the role of telematics and the beneficial impact of driver training in auto insurance. The paper, Effective Driver Coaching Partnered With Telematics Improves Auto Claims and Customer Loyalty, finds that partnering effective crash avoidance training with telematics can help improve the overall driving experience for insurance customers, reduce claims frequency and severity, improve predictive analytics accuracy, and increase customer engagement and retention.

"Many insurance companies already utilizing telematics are looking to take the next step to manage risk and help their customers improve their driving," said Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO of ADEPT Driver. "ADEPT's science-based crash avoidance training programs make drivers safer by addressing and treating the underlying causes of unsafe driving. When our training is paired with telematics, our insurance partners and their customers gain a significant advantage."

ADEPT Driver is recognized internationally for developing science-based crash avoidance training programs that make drivers measurably safer and significantly reduce crash frequency and severity. All ADEPT Driver programs incorporate targeted neurocognitive training using driving simulations, in-car activities, and a certification test to assess and improve the driver's overall safety performance.

The white paper was produced by Aite Group, a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry.

Key takeaways from the paper:

Telematics systems are becoming imperative for insurance carriers to gain data about what vehicles are doing and how drivers are performing;

Telematics systems provide feedback to customers about how they are driving and identify the symptoms of unsafe driving, but do little to improve crash avoidance skills;

Effective driver coaching addresses and treats the underlying causes of unsafe driving and why drivers choose to engage in unsafe driving;

Customers get the best value when insurance carriers, telematics vendors, and crash avoidance experts work together.

