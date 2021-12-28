The Benefits of Non-Invasive Injectables from Miami Wellness and Aesthetics

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a hotbed for aesthetic enhancement surgery, Miami has been at the forefront of the cosmetics industry for years now. And why wouldn't it be, with beautiful beaches and warm weather year round, it's the perfect place to look your absolute best. While the plastic surgery industry is certainly at the height of popularity in recent years, more men and women than ever before are turning to non-invasive injectable aesthetic enhancement methods like Botox and dermal fillers.

Dr. Hamadiya, the owner and founder of Miami Wellness and Aesthetics, has been providing patients across Miami with the very best in non-invasive aesthetics, and anti-aging treatments. Whether it's dermal fillers like Juvederm and Restylane, or injectable wrinkle reducers like Botox, patients are able to attain a number of aesthetic benefits. Without the need for unwanted side effects, risks, and long recovery periods that are commonly associated with more invasive methods.

Using dermal fillers patients are able to treat a number of common issues. As some of the most versatile treatments in aesthetics, they can treat issues ranging from unwanted wrinkles, and fine lines, to volume loss, and much more! In addition to other areas of the face, dermal fillers are often used for non-invasive lip augmentation, popularized by everybody from the girl next door, to the Kardashians and many more of your favorite influencers and celebrities!

Patients across Miami, and many traveling from outside the city, have been turning to Miami Wellness and Aesthetic Center. The fact is not only are these treatments far safer than surgical enhancement, they can be done faster and more efficiently, with most sessions lasting under 30 minutes! In addition, not only do they allow patients to get fairly instant results, but they are also far more cost effective than full-fledged surgery, making them a lot more accessible. For more information on Miami Wellness, visit them online at DrHamadiya.com.

Miami Wellness and Aesthetics Center is one of the Miami's foremost medical spas, offering patients with non-invasive cosmetic care for nearly a decade. Trained at the Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Hamadiya is an aesthetics expert known for his expertise in injectable treatments, and all around anti-aging. He is dedicated to providing patients with the most natural looking, aesthetically-pleasing results, while ensuring to maintain their overall health and wellness. The practice is located at 40 SW 13th Street, Suite 402, Miami, Florida 33130.

